Exposure Event At Auckland City Hospital

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 8:07 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Auckland DHB has advised the Ministry of Health that a parent of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) baby at Auckland City Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Movements in and out of NICU have been restricted and the DHB is testing all staff, whānau and babies in the unit as a precaution.

All of the babies in the unit and those who have recently been discharged are being monitored closely as part of their on-going care and treatment. The DHB’s initial investigations suggest the risk to babies in the unit is low. 

Auckland DHB and Auckland Regional Public Health Service are working at pace to identify patients and staff who are considered to be contacts.

The DHB has plans in place to manage staff levels until it is safe for everyone to return to work.

Some expectant mothers may be transferred to other maternity units if their baby is likely to need NICU care that can be provided from neighbouring facilities.

Auckland DHB has acknowledged this is a time of much uncertainty for the families involved. They are providing support to any parents, patients and staff members who need it. This includes supporting the COVID-19 positive parent and their family.

The thoughts of the DHB, and the Ministry, are with this family as they manage the stress of a positive test result, as well as having a newborn baby in intensive care.

