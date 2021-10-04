Memorandum Of Understanding Renewed With Capital And Coast DHB

In 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between MidCentral and Capital and Coast DHBs regarding access to health services for Ōtaki and Te Horo residents.

The MoU outlines the arrangement between the two DHBs, which allows Ōtaki and Te Horo residents to access some health services through Capital and Coast DHB if it is more convenient for them.

The Memorandum of Understanding has been reviewed by the two DHBs and renewed until changes under the Government’s health and disability reform take place.

MidCentral DHB Chief Executive Kathryn Cook said the arrangement would reassure residents near the southern MidCentral boudary that both DHBs were committed to providing choices when it came to their healthcare.

“We are delighted to continue this agreement as we continue to remove access barriers to healthcare in our region,” Ms Cook said.

“In general, it is expected that people from Ōtaki and Te Horo will receive their specialist care, including outpatient appointments and surgical services, from MidCentral DHB.

“However, these residents may be supported by Capital and Coast on referral from your general practice team to the appropriate service in Capital and Coast DHB.”

A copy of the MoU can be found on the MidCentral DHB website.

Below are some of the common questions asked by Ōtaki and Te Horo residents about access to services.

In an emergency, can I choose which hospital the ambulance will take me to?

No, you cannot choose what hospital the ambulance takes you to. Ambulance services for the Ōtaki community are provided by St John Ambulance. In an emergency, residents of Ōtaki and Te Horo will always be taken to Palmerston North Hospital unless the individual’s condition has a specific clinical protocol to take them elsewhere.

The paramedics in the ambulance will make the right decision for you based on your condition.

Why do some Ōtaki/Te Horo people get transferred directly to Wellington Hospital in an emergency and others don’t have the choice?

Ambulance services will only take people to Wellington Hospital if that is the referral protocol for their condition - such as for some major traumas or STEMI (a type of heart attack). People may also be taken to Hutt Hospital in the case of serious burns.

I have received hospital care in Wellington. Am I able to have district nursing care at my home in Ōtaki afterwards?

District nursing and other community based services will be provided by MidCentral DHB to a person recuperating in Ōtaki or Te Horo, irrespective of where you are from or where you received your hospital care. Please ask your specialist to refer you to MidCentral District Nursing Service.

I have received hospital care in Palmerston North, but would like to recuperate in Wellington with my family. Can I get district nursing care there?

Yes. If you are recuperating at an address within the Capital and Coast DHB boundaries then your district nursing care will be provided by Capital and Coast. Please ask to be referred to the Capital and Coast District Nursing services.

