Poor Standard Of Skin Laser Treatment Causes Facial Burns

The Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner today released a report finding a skin treatment clinic in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures in the care of a woman who suffered burns following laser treatment.

A woman in her thirties attended the clinic for management of broken capillaries and redness to her cheeks. The beauty therapist treated the woman’s capillaries with three sessions of laser treatment.

Laser treatment is a non-invasive treatment that uses concentrated light to heat the target area to treat a range of conditions, including broken capillaries.

Although the beauty therapist was trained, she had no certified training in the use of the specific laser machine used.

At the third treatment session the beauty therapist increased the laser settings, causing burns to the woman’s cheeks. The clinic manager assured the woman that she should treat the burns with a cold compress and anti-inflammatories. However, the woman required medical treatment for the damage.

Former Deputy Commissioner Kevin Allan considered that the clinic failed to support and educate its staff adequately to provide services of an appropriate standard. He also found the clinic failed to ensure that staff met the requirements of the local council’s Health and Hygiene Code of Practice.

Mr Allan recommended that the clinic develop comprehensive training for its staff to use all types of laser treatments, develop a protocol for informed consent for all clients who undergo laser treatment, develop a client record sheet to be used by all clients who undergo laser treatment, provide evidence of training for staff on requirements of the local council health and hygiene codes of practice, and develop a process for recording incidents and near misses.

He recommended that the beauty therapist undertake formal training in the use of laser for skin rejuvenation, and familiarise herself with local council codes of practice. He also recommended that the clinic, the manager, and the beauty therapist apologise to the woman.

The full report on case 19HDC00698 is available on the HDC website.

