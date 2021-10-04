Latest Update On COVID-19 Testing

Demand is extremely high at the community testing centres in Hamilton: Founders Theatre on Norton Road, Claudelands Event Centre at Gate 3, Brooklyn Road and at the Raglan pop-up testing centre.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the city, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

Sunday 3 October tests

Founders Theatre CTC: 403

Claudelands pop-up testing centre: 205

Raglan pop-up testing centre: 153

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

We are asking people to please review the latest locations on the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest.

A map of locations of interest is available through this web page and includes guidance on what to do if you have attended each location at the time(s) identified.

COVID-19 testing centres

The availability of community testing centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change daily. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, on Healthpoint and on our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.

Raglan

Raglan rugby grounds car park,

Cross Street

Monday 4 October, 10am – 4.30pm

Huntly

Huntly Memorial Hall

Corner of Wight Street and Taihua Road

Monday 4 October, 2pm – 5pm

Hamilton

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

8am – 4.30pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton

8am – 8pm until further notice

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Monday 4 October, 10am – 4pm

Tokoroa

South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services

23 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Tuesday 5 October – Thursday 7 October, 10am – 3pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. Go to Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region

Vaccination data

To date (as at 9.30am 4 October), 426,925 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

264,224 first doses have been administered

162,701 second doses have been administered

Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is as at 2pm, 1 October 2021.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 109,369 65,706 73% 44% Hauraki District 11,594 6,264 67% 36% Matamata-Piako District 21,850 12,450 71% 40% Otorohanga District 5,274 2,619 59% 29% Ruapehu District 4,197 2,552 60% 36% South Waikato District 12,586 7,147 61% 34% Thames-Coromandel District 20,898 13,863 75% 50% Waikato District 35,062 20,775 69% 41% Waipa District 36,970 21,296 76% 44% Waitomo District 5,151 3,321 64% 41% Waikato region 262,951 155,993 71% 42%

Pop-up vaccination sites

The pop-up at Raglan Area School, 42 Norrie Avenue, is operating again today from 9.30am to 4pm. The site delivered 169 vaccinations yesterday.

Vaccination clinics

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Update on changes to hospital services

To help protect our patients, staff and community as our Public Health service investigate these cases, Waikato DHB is limiting the number of people at our facilities.

A restricted visitor policy was put in place from Sunday afternoon in response to the two new community cases. The full policy can be viewed on our website.

From 4 October we will be deferring non-urgent face-to-face outpatient appointments, community services and surgeries.

Wherever possible we will be shifting appointments to phone and/or telehealth options.

We acknowledge this will cause some inconvenience and appreciate the community’s understanding as we prioritise patient safety at this time. As our investigations progress we will continue to review this approach.

DHB staff will be contacting affected individuals with urgent procedures to confirm their appointments are going ahead or to provide details for telehealth.

Anyone who is not contacted prior to their appointment should please assume it has been deferred and they will be contacted at a later date to reschedule as required.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

