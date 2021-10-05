News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Medsafe Must Follow Covid 19 Coronavirus Testing As Australia: Rapid Antigen Home-Testing Plan.

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: CEAC

NZME News reports; “Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Rapid antigen home-testing available from November 1

Rapid antigen testing is already being used in a number of settings across Australia, such as in aged care homes and in some MIQ facilities.

Australians will soon be able to take a Covid-19 test from the comfort of their home after the federal Government gave the green light for do-it-yourself tests to be made available from November 1.

The rapid antigen tests are already widely available for at-home use around the world, including in the UK and US, and provide a result in just 20 minutes.

CEAC claim; NZ citizens must be given the same rights to self test their family members for Covid 19 infections whenever they choose as Australians are able to do from November 1st 2021.

Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Rapid antigen home-testing available from November 1

“Health Minister Greg Hunt welcomed the new at-home option, saying it would help Australians adapt to living safely with the virus.

"One of the critical parts of the national plan is to make sure that people will be able to go about their daily activities safely," he said.

"So I am delighted that the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] has now recommended that home testing will be available from the first of November."

But the Health Minister said it would be up to state and territory leaders whether they would allow at-home testing within their jurisdictions.

"The second thing is to ensure that each of the states and territories is in a position to accept [the at-home tests]," Hunt said.

Keep up to date with the day's biggest stories

"We've always said that the question of public health orders was a matter for the states."

More than 30 different Covid-19 tests have already been approved for supervised use, and will become available for at-home use pending approval from the TGA.

"We already have 33 tests that have been approved for use outside the home so I imagine they'll be able to be converted," Hunt said.

"My hope is [they'll be approved] as soon as possible after the first of November, but I won't put a particular date because the TGA runs an independent safety and effectiveness testing process for each test."

TGA boss Professor John Skerritt on Monday evening said the regulator was working with manufacturers, states and territories "as a priority" to ensure modifications could be made to ensure their suitability for at-home use.

"It is anticipated that 70 per cent of Australians across the country will be double vaccinated, triggering phase B of the national plan by the end of October," he said.

"Therefore a new regulation will be made… permitting the sale and use of home tests after 1 November."

He said individual tests would still require approval but the review of data provided to the TGA had "already commenced".

Rapid antigen testing is already being used in a number of settings across the country, such as in aged care homes and in some quarantine facilities.

On Monday, NCA Newswire revealed the TGA had been waiting on a "signal" from the Government to progress approvals for rapid antigen testing.

A statement from a spokesman for Hunt said the Government had "already tasked" the TGA with urgently assessing the safety and efficacy of rapid antigen testing for home use.

Asked if the delay in rolling out rapid antigen tests for home use in Australia was a deliberate strategy until there were higher levels of vaccination in the community, Professor Skerritt said: "Correct".

"If you've got someone out there in the community who's infectious and 80 per cent of people ... vaccinated, it's a hell of a big difference than if you've only got 50 per cent vaccinated," he told NCA Newswire.”

CEAC takeout here is; NZ citizens must be given the same rights to self test their family members for Covid 19 infections whenever they choose as Australians are able to do from November 1st 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CEAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 