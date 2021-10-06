News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

24-hour Runner Tops Fundraising Efforts To Support Better Breathing

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 10:23 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation’s (ARFNZ) annual Breathe Better September campaign wrapped up last week, raising over $15,500 in donations, with a record 267 Better Breathing Heroes taking part.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of asthma and other respiratory conditions and encourages all Kiwis to step up to show their support for better breathing, and to improve their own respiratory health.

Nick Ashill, a marketing professor from Wellington, raised almost $2,500 by taking on an epic 24-hour run around Wellington city. Nick’s friends and colleagues joined him and supported him along the way as he ran a 6km loop around the city from 9am on Friday 24 September to 9am on Saturday 25 September.

Breathe Better September is a campaign which is close to Nick’s heart, having lost his mum to the rare respiratory disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2017. And as an ultra-marathon runner, he decided that the best way to raise awareness and funds would be to do what he loves best and take on an epic running challenge!

"It was a honour to support the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation," says Nick. "So many runners joined me, including people personally affecting by respiratory illness. The weather for the run was amazing and the rain stayed away. The hardest part was midnight to 6am, the legs definitely slowed down during this time but my running buddies David Barclay and Mehmet Donmez kept me going. A special thanks to these two amazing individuals."

Nick ran 157km and burned 22,000 calories over the course of the 24 hours. His colleagues and work whānau kept him well fed, and Mark Drew from Tailwind Nutrition offered valuable support with nutrition.

"The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation does an incredible job at supporting Kiwis with respiratory illness," adds Nick. "I look forward to running 48 hours next year!"

ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding is delighted about the amount of support Kiwis have demonstrated throughout this year’s annual appeal month, especially considering the limitations of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It’s been a wonderful month, and I’ve been so inspired by all the brilliant Kiwis who stepped up to support the 700,000 people in New Zealand who live with respiratory disease. In spite of the lockdown, we saw a record number of people signing up and getting involved, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to every one of them for helping to raise awareness and funds. We can’t wait to do it all again next year, and maybe this time we will reach our $20,000 goal!"

The website is still live, so if you wish to donate to help us get to $20,000 this year, visit www.breathebetterseptember.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 