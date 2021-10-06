News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Heads Of Govt Health Transition Unit To Speak At FPHANZ Webinar

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Federation of Primary Health

Director and Deputy Director of the Government’s Health and Disability Transition Unit (TU), Stephen McKernan (former Dir. Gen of Health) and Martin Hefford, will speak at a Federation of Primary Health (FPHANZ) webinar on Friday.

FPHANZ Board Chair, Hon. Steve Chadwick, says this is a unique opportunity for Federation members to meet, hear from and ask questions of the two top officials heading this key body.

“The board is pleased to be able to bring this opportunity to Federation members. We look forward to working with the Transition Unit, the Māori Health Authority (MHA) and Health New Zealand (HNZ) as the health sector starts on the road of reforms,” she says.

Messers McKernan and Hefford will provide an update on key progress of the health system reform programme, including plans for the next nine months; an update on the latest locality networking model thinking and work on prototype; the NZ Health Charter, the NZ Health Plan, and an update on the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand.

“As the peak body[1] for Primary Care in New Zealand, we understand how important it is to successfully integrate the primary health system as these changes are explored and implemented. Our primary healthcare system has always been key to the success of the New Zealand health system,” she As the Federation understands, as we move forward with the proposed health reforms, how important it is to successfully integrate the primary health system. Our primary healthcare has always been key to the success of the New Zealand health system,” she says.

The Covid restrictions meant FPHANZ had to change the plan for a kanohi-ki-te-kanohi (face-to-face) forum this month, to a series of short zoom webinars.

[1] Primary health care is anything that supports health and wellbeing to treat people if they are not well, preventing them from being unwell, and keeping them well at home or in their community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Federation of Primary Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 