29 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 70,000 Vaccines Doses Administered Yesterday

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

 

Cases 
Number of new community cases*29
Number of new cases identified at the borderTwo
Location of new community casesAuckland (24); Waikato (5)
Location of community cases (total)Auckland (including six cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,409 (1,068 recovered); Waikato 22 (all active); Wellington 17 (all recovered)
Number of community cases (total)1,448 (in the current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the community28 of yesterday’s 39 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious11 of yesterday’s 39 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked22 of today’s 29 cases are linked 
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedSeven of today’s 29 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)1,403 (in the current cluster) (23 unlinked from the past fortnight).
Number of sub-clusters15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, five are active, two are contained and eight are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant.
Cases in hospital23 (total): Middlemore (11); Auckland (11); Waikato (1)
Cases in ICU or HDUFour
Confirmed cases (total)4,122 since pandemic began.
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)166 out of 2,306 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of open contacts being managed (total):1,451
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)80%
Percentage with at least one test result73%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)181 (as at 10am 5 October)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,513,156
Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours)23,387
Number of tests taken in Auckland (last 24 hours)12,757
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)19,242
Testing centres in Auckland22
Wastewater 
Wastewater detections **No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)5,538,151; 1st doses: 3,380,704 2nd doses: 2,157,447 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)70,198; 1st doses: 18,847; 2nd doses: 51,351
Mâori1st doses: 332,741 2nd doses: 191,873
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 213,613; 2nd doses: 133,715
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)2,017,859 1st doses: 1,222,281 (85%); 2nd doses: 795,578 (56%)
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)23,816; 1st doses: 5,532 2nd doses: 18,284
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,278,973
Poster scans (total)412,144,400
Manual diary entries (total)17,733,962
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,463,776

New cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
29 SeptemberUnited KingdomUnited Arab EmiratesDay 6/ contact of a caseAuckland
3 OctoberAustraliaDirectDay 3 / routineAuckland

*Today’s cases

One previously confirmed Auckland case has now been reclassified as under investigation and removed from the overall outbreak tally. The recently reported Upper Hauraki case was initially reported as a Waikato case was intended to be included in yesterday’s figures for Auckland as the case is within the Counties Manukau DHB - it will now be included today.

**Wastewater testing

There have been positive COVID-19 detections in wastewater collected from areas where there are known positive cases.

As expected, COVID-19 was detected in samples collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5 and further testing is underway. There was also a positive detection in wastewater samples collected from Palmerston North, where a previously reported case who tested positive for COVID-19 is isolating. Additional testing is underway with results expected tomorrow.

The virus continues to be detected from several sampling sites in Auckland.

Negative results were returned from samples taken in other areas of the Waikato. These were from Hamilton, Huntly, Maramarua, Matangi, Meremere, Ngaruawahia, Putaruru, Taupo, Tauwhare, Te Kauwhata, Te Kowhai and Tokoroa. Samples from Hunterville (in the Rangatikei region) and Feilding (in the Manawatu region) were also negative. Further testing is in progress.

Auckland City Mission

Today the Auckland City Mission has been named as a location of interest after a person who receives services from their city centre site tested positive for COVID-19.

The person visited the centre on the morning of October 4. The risk to the public is thought to be low. The person was outside in a tent for testing and also queued in the open air for a meal pack. Everyone who visits the Mission is required to wear a mask and stay two metres apart.

Many visitors to the Mission are vulnerable and have complex needs and staff are working with Auckland Regional Public Health Service to ensure the safety and well-being of its clients and visitors. The Mission team is contacting as many people who receive services at the site as they can to encourage the uptake of testing and to check on their health status. Staff at the Mission also undertake regular surveillance testing.

Waikato testing and vaccination

Yesterday in Waikato, 6480 COVID-19 swabs were taken throughout the region, and 7976 vaccinations were given. To date, 72.3 percent of the eligible Waikato population have had their first dose and 45.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Pop-up testing and vaccinations begin today in the Kawhia area. There is testing from today until Saturday at Maketu Marae and mobile vaccinations at Taharoa and Marokopa on Friday.

In Karapiro, pop-up testing continues today at the Mighty River Domain.

Waikato Hospital

Following the exposure event at the Emergency Department at Waikato Hospital that was reported yesterday, all 50 ED staff have returned negative COVID-19 tests, with most cleared to return to work. Of the staff who visited ED at the same time as the case, 30 have returned negative tests and a further 22 tests are still to be processed, with results expected this afternoon.

Auckland suburbs of interest

People with or without symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to get tested if they live in any of the eight suburbs of interest.

Thecurrent suburbs of interestare:

Clover Park

Mângere

Favona

Manurewa

Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park

Henderson

Papakura

Red Beach

In the eight suburbs yesterday there were 2,893 swabs taken. More than 1200 people have been tested in Red Beach in the past two days.

Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

