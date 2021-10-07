Latest Update On COVID-19 Testing

Today there are 5 new community cases of COVID-19 in the Waikato with a total of 22 cases which are all linked.
Pop-up testing and a vaccination clinic were operating today at Kawhia’s Maketu Marae and pop-up testing will be available on Friday. On Saturday there will be both testing and vaccination clinics running at the Maketu Marae. There will be mobile testing and a vaccination clinic running at Taharoa, Marakopa and Rakaunui, just south of Kawhia, on Friday.
Pop-up testing continues today and tomorrow at the Mighty River Domain at Karapiro.
The Cambridge Community Vaccination Centre at Cambridge Community Marae – Nga Hau E Wha, Pope Terrace, Leamington, Cambridge will be operating Friday, Saturday and Sunday offering walk-in vaccinations.
Demand for testing in Hamilton continues to be steady with no waits at community testing centres.
COVID-19 was detected in samples of wastewater testing collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5 and further testing is underway.
Negative results were returned from wastewater samples taken in other areas of the Waikato. These were from Hamilton, Huntly, Maramarua, Matangi, Meremere, Ngaruawahia, Putaruru, Taupo, Tauwhare, Te Kauwhata, Te Kowhai and Tokoroa.
People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.
It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.
Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.
Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.
Tuesday 5 October tests
- Hamilton - Founders Theatre CTC: 335
- Hamilton - Claudelands pop-up testing centre: 507
- Hamilton - Te Rapa pop-up testing centre: 187
- Raglan pop-up testing centre: 176
- Huntly pop-up testing centre: 66
- Tokoroa pop-up testing centre: 44
- Karapiro pop-up testing centre (from 1pm): 93
- Tests taken at Kawhia Health Centre: 12
Total tests taken across the Waikato on Wednesday 6 October: 6480
It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.
Waikato DHB has provided rapid testing to 102 staff following confirmation a COVID-19 positive individual had visited the ED. Most staff are now back at work – more information available on our Newsroom
COVID-19 testing centres
The availability of community testing centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change daily. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, on Healthpoint and on our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.
Raglan
Raglan rugby grounds car park
Cross Street
Friday - 10am - 1pm
Huntly
Te Whare Oranga
147 Harris Street
Friday - 11am - 3pm
Hamilton
Founders Theatre car park
Entrance off Norton Road
8am - 4.30pm
Claudelands Event Centre
Gate 3, Brooklyn Road
8am - 8pm until further notice
Te Rapa Racecourse
Ken Browne Drive
Friday - 8am - 4.30pm
Te Kohao Health,
951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East
Friday - 10am - 4pm
Karapiro
Gate 1, Mighty River Domain
601 Maungatautari Road
Friday - Saturday - 8am – 4.30pm
Kawhia
Maketu Marae
614 Ka Ora Street
Friday - Saturday - 10am – 3pm
Tahaaroa - 10am
Marakopa - 1.30pm
Rakaunui - 4pm
GP practices
General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.
Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region
Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is as at 12.13pm, 7 October 2021.
|Territorial local authority
|1st doses
|2nd doses
|1st doses as a % of eligible population
|Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
|Hamilton City
|112,533
|74,298
|75.0%
|49.5%
|Hauraki District
|11,824
|7,003
|67.8%
|40.2%
|Matamata-Piako District
|22,419
|13,389
|72.6%
|43.4%
|Otorohanga District
|5,420
|2,912
|60.7%
|32.6%
|Ruapehu District
|4,315
|2,679
|61.6%
|38.2%
|South Waikato District
|12,894
|7,649
|62.0%
|36.8%
|Thames-Coromandel District
|21,221
|15,029
|75.8%
|53.7%
|Waikato District
|36,257
|23,213
|71.3%
|45.7%
|Waipa District
|38,021
|23,529
|78.3%
|48.5%
|Waitomo District
|5,273
|3,559
|65.6%
|44.3%
|Waikato region
|270,177
|173,260
|72.9%
|46.8%
Kawhia: 65.3% of the eligible population have received their first dose and 36.7% are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination data
To date (as at 10.42am 7 October), 448,635 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.
- 271,711 first doses have been administered
- 176,924 second doses have been administered
- On Wednesday 6 October, 7676 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.
Pop-up vaccination sites
The pop-up at Raglan Area School, 42 Norrie Avenue, is operating again on Fridayfrom 10am to 3pm.
There will be pop-up vaccinations offered at Maketu Marae in Kawhia on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.
A mobile vaccination service will visit Tahaaroa from 10am, Marakopa from 1.30pm and Rakaunui from 4pm on Friday 8 October.
Vaccination clinics
- Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
- People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.
- Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment
Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.
- If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
- If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
- Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
- We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.
Update on changes to hospital services
To help protect our patients, staff and community as our Public Health service investigate these cases, Waikato DHB is limiting the number of people at our facilities.
A restricted visitor policy was put in place from Sunday afternoon in response to the two new community cases. The full policy can be viewed on our website