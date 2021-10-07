Latest Update On COVID-19 Testing

Today there are 5 new community cases of COVID-19 in the Waikato with a total of 22 cases which are all linked.

Pop-up testing and a vaccination clinic were operating today at Kawhia’s Maketu Marae and pop-up testing will be available on Friday. On Saturday there will be both testing and vaccination clinics running at the Maketu Marae. There will be mobile testing and a vaccination clinic running at Taharoa, Marakopa and Rakaunui, just south of Kawhia, on Friday.

Pop-up testing continues today and tomorrow at the Mighty River Domain at Karapiro.

The Cambridge Community Vaccination Centre at Cambridge Community Marae – Nga Hau E Wha, Pope Terrace, Leamington, Cambridge will be operating Friday, Saturday and Sunday offering walk-in vaccinations.

Demand for testing in Hamilton continues to be steady with no waits at community testing centres.

New locations of interest in Hamilton have been added to the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

COVID-19 was detected in samples of wastewater testing collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5 and further testing is underway.

Negative results were returned from wastewater samples taken in other areas of the Waikato. These were from Hamilton, Huntly, Maramarua, Matangi, Meremere, Ngaruawahia, Putaruru, Taupo, Tauwhare, Te Kauwhata, Te Kowhai and Tokoroa.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

Tuesday 5 October tests

Hamilton - Founders Theatre CTC: 335

Hamilton - Claudelands pop-up testing centre: 507

Hamilton - Te Rapa pop-up testing centre: 187

Raglan pop-up testing centre: 176

Huntly pop-up testing centre: 66

Tokoroa pop-up testing centre: 44

Karapiro pop-up testing centre (from 1pm): 93

Tests taken at Kawhia Health Centre: 12

Total tests taken across the Waikato on Wednesday 6 October: 6480

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

Waikato DHB has provided rapid testing to 102 staff following confirmation a COVID-19 positive individual had visited the ED. Most staff are now back at work – more information available on our Newsroom

COVID-19 testing centres

The availability of community testing centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change daily. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, on Healthpoint and on our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.

Raglan

Raglan rugby grounds car park

Cross Street

Friday - 10am - 1pm

Huntly

Te Whare Oranga

147 Harris Street

Friday - 11am - 3pm

Hamilton

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

8am - 4.30pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

8am - 8pm until further notice

Te Rapa Racecourse

Ken Browne Drive

Friday - 8am - 4.30pm

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Friday - 10am - 4pm

Karapiro

Gate 1, Mighty River Domain

601 Maungatautari Road

Friday - Saturday - 8am – 4.30pm

Kawhia

Maketu Marae

614 Ka Ora Street

Friday - Saturday - 10am – 3pm

Tahaaroa - 10am

Marakopa - 1.30pm

Rakaunui - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region

Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is as at 12.13pm, 7 October 2021.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 112,533 74,298 75.0% 49.5% Hauraki District 11,824 7,003 67.8% 40.2% Matamata-Piako District 22,419 13,389 72.6% 43.4% Otorohanga District 5,420 2,912 60.7% 32.6% Ruapehu District 4,315 2,679 61.6% 38.2% South Waikato District 12,894 7,649 62.0% 36.8% Thames-Coromandel District 21,221 15,029 75.8% 53.7% Waikato District 36,257 23,213 71.3% 45.7% Waipa District 38,021 23,529 78.3% 48.5% Waitomo District 5,273 3,559 65.6% 44.3% Waikato region 270,177 173,260 72.9% 46.8%

Kawhia: 65.3% of the eligible population have received their first dose and 36.7% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 10.42am 7 October), 448,635 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

271,711 first doses have been administered

176,924 second doses have been administered

On Wednesday 6 October, 7676 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites

The pop-up at Raglan Area School, 42 Norrie Avenue, is operating again on Fridayfrom 10am to 3pm.

There will be pop-up vaccinations offered at Maketu Marae in Kawhia on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

A mobile vaccination service will visit Tahaaroa from 10am, Marakopa from 1.30pm and Rakaunui from 4pm on Friday 8 October.

Vaccination clinics

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Update on changes to hospital services

To help protect our patients, staff and community as our Public Health service investigate these cases, Waikato DHB is limiting the number of people at our facilities.

A restricted visitor policy was put in place from Sunday afternoon in response to the two new community cases. The full policy can be viewed on our website

© Scoop Media