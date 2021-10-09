Tāmaki Makaurau First Overnight Vaccination Event A Big Success

A steady stream of shift workers, families and couples took up the opportunity to get vaccinated at Tāmaki Makaurau first overnight event on Friday.

More than 1,100 people turned out to the centre in Morrin Road St Johns, which is run in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei from 8am Friday through until 6.30am today.

Alongside a vaccine dose, there was a DJ playing tunes until late, a sausage sizzle and fresh coffee.

Site lead Teara Gillman described the event as a huge success.

“We had a fair few shift workers and Mums, Dads and tamariki who loved having the option to get vaccinated at night-time.

“There were a lot of first timers who came along in the end, which was fantastic.”

Gillman said it wasn’t until midnight that they ran out of sausages, bread and all the trimmings on the barbeque, all kindly donated by Countdown St John.

“Thankfully we had coffee flowing all night long, keeping spirits high for staff and for those who popped in in the early hours to get vaccinated.”

She said peak hour was around 10pm, with quite the rush of people at that time.

“We are still looking at the numbers but we probably had about 500 from 4pm onwards, including the odd few that trickled in every hour or so right up until 5.30am.”

Tired, but pleased, Gillman said staff today were very happy with how it all went and how well it was received by the community.

“Everyone who came by said well done and commented on how awesome it was to come at night rather than during the day.

“I think it has shown that extending our hours in Tāmaki Makaurau has offered vaccinations to families as well as the many workers on shifts who live and work in our area.”

Other vaccination centres are now offering evening opening hours to help vaccinate busy workers who are now back at work under level 3. This includes the Airport Park and Ride (open until 6pm every day), Mt Wellington (open until 7pm Monday to Friday), Birkenhead (open until 8pm Tuesday and Thursday) and Highbrook (open until 7pm from Wednesday to Friday).

Other events happening today include a drive-through clinic at Otahuhu Mosque, a Samoan community event in Manurewa, a Church of Latter Day Saints drive-through in Henderson, a Fijian and Rotuman community event at Mangere Centre Park and a Tongan community pop-up in Mt Wellington.

