60 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One New Case In Managed Isolation; More Than 81,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

There are60new community cases today, 56 in Auckland; 3 in Waikato and 1 in the Bay of Plenty.

The three new Waikato cases are linked to the initial Hamilton East case.

The Bay of Plenty case was reported publicly last evening and is included in today’s numbers. Of the Auckland cases, 37 have known links to existing cases (including 22 household contacts) and 17 remain under investigation.



Cases Number of new community cases 60 Number of new cases identified at the border One

Location of new community cases Auckland (56) Waikato (3) Bay of Plenty (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,538 (1,147 of whom have recovered); Waikato 31; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Bay of Plenty 1 Number of community cases (total) 1,587 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 20 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events (61%) Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 13 of yesterday’s cases (39%) Cases epidemiologically linked 41 of today’s 60 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 19 of today’s 60 cases. Interviews are ongoing to determine how they’re linked Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,516 (in the current cluster) (49 unlinked from the past 14 days) Number of sub-clusters 16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, six are active, zero are contained and ten are dormant.There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, none are contained and nine are dormant. Cases in hospital 29 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (12); Auckland (11); Waikato Base Hospital (1); Palmerston North (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Confirmed cases (total) 4265 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 167 out of 2,450 since 1 Jan 2021. One previously reported community case is now reclassified as historical. Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,009 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 79% Percentage with at least one test result 72% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 324 (as at 10am 10 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,587,240 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 20,421 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,071 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 21,540 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,789,774; 1st doses: 3,438,289; 2nd doses: 2,351,485 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 81,831; 1st doses: 18,301; 2nd doses: 65,530 Mâori 1st doses: 344,451; 2nd doses: 210,719 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 218,333; 2nd doses: 144,638 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,106,698: 1st doses: 1,237,408 (86%); 2nd doses: 869,290 (61%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 30,406: 1st doses: 5,143; 2nd doses: 25,263 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,286,889 Poster scans (total) 419,607,307 Manual diary entries (total) 17,936,946 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,581,918

Locations of interest (total): 324 (as at 10am 10 October).

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 7 October Philippines Singapore Day 0 / routine Wellington

White Sunday

The Ministry of Health is asking that the Tuvalu, Samoa and Tokelau communities, particularly in Auckland, please use online virtual church services or to keep their church services within approved bubble sizes when celebrating White Sunday or Lotu Tamaiti today.

North Shore Hospital update

Two patients who had previously tested positive to COVID-19 and were awaiting transfer to a quarantine facility were brought into the hospital’s emergency department for clinical assessment this morning to see whether they need hospital level care.

Separately a person receiving treatment at North Shore hospital dialysis unit yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.

Waitemata DHB says the person using dialysis was appropriately screened before coming to the unit and again on arrival at the unit. The person became unwell during treatment and was swabbed and subsequently tested positive.

The unit was temporarily closed yesterday afternoon so a deep clean could be completed.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services staff and the DHB are currently following up with other people who were receiving services in the unit at the same time as the person who has tested positive for COVID-19 to provide advice around isolation and testing.

Bay of Plenty update

A positive COVID-19 test result for a person currently living near Katikati was reported yesterday. The current public health assessment is that there is low risk of any further spread from this case.

Test results indicate that infection is in the early stages. In addition, vaccination status of the individual, regular test history, good use of the COVID app and rapid public health follow up with family members reduce the risk of community spread.

All family members have been tested and are currently isolating.

Katikati residents and visitors since Wednesday 6 October are asked to keep checking the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website and follow the advice given.

Testing locations open today in Katikati and Tauranga:

Katikati Medical Centre, 4 Clive Road, Katikati, 8:30am - 4:30pm

Katikati Rugby and Sports Clubrooms, Fairview Rd, Katikati, 8:30am - 4:30pm (hours will be extended if there is high demand)

Tauranga Accident and Healthcare, 19 Second Avenue, Tauranga, 8:00am - 6:00pm.

Information on testing sites in other areas of the Bay of Plenty and Lakes can be found on the HealthPoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.

Waikato update

Today’s three new cases reported in Waikato are linked to existing cases. Interviews are continuing to determine any further contacts or locations of interest.

There are pop up testing sites operating today at Claudelands and Raglan. The existing testing centre at Founders Theatre is also open. The DHB reports 3646 swabs were taken yesterday.

Further details on exact locations and hours of testing sites are available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB sites.

The Ministry of Health urges anyone in the Waikato with any symptoms that could be COVID-19 to get a test.

The strong response to the call for vaccinations in Waikato continued with 7017 vaccines administered yesterday.

Alert levels for the whole of the Waikato will be reviewed again on Monday.

Update on Auckland case who travelled to Northland

The case reported 7 October, who recently travelled to Northland, remains in an Auckland quarantine facility.

A second person who is thought to have travelled with this case has been contacted but not yet located.

The case was under investigation after returning a weak positive result from a test in Whangarei earlier this week and Friday returned a positive test result in Auckland.

Public health staff continue to work closely with the person to determine any locations of interest or exposure events associated with the case. Public Health staff are also working closely with Police to identify possible locations or areas of interest.

As these become available they will be added to the Ministry’s website as quickly as possible. We ask people to check these regularly, especially if you have visited, or live in Auckland, Waikato or Northland.

Anyone in Northland should remain vigilant for symptoms, particularly anyone who has visited a location of interest or been in an area of interest at the times specified should get tested and isolate until they receive the result.

Northland testing and vaccination centres

Whangarei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4pm), Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm)

Kaikohe - Lindvart Park Pavillion, Penne Crescent (10am–2pm)

Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9am-4pm)

Northland vaccination

Northland DHB, local iwi and providers are working hard to ensure as many Northlanders are vaccinated as possible.

Four clinics are open for vaccinations today, at Kaitaia, Whangarei, Dargaville, and Kerikeri.

As at 6am this morning, 187,357 doses administered across Northland, comprising 110,083 first doses and 77,274 second doses.

Yesterday, 1,101 first doses and 1,990 second doses were administered, totalling 3,091 doses across Northland.

MidCentral testing and vaccination centres

A positive case, in an individual from Auckland, who tested positive in Palmerston North and who had been in isolation on the hospital grounds was transferred Friday 8 October to Palmerston North hospital and is currently in isolation receiving treatment.

MidCentral DHB conducted 3324 vaccinations and 102 COVID-19 tests on Saturday 9 October.

Vaccination and testing centres available in the MidCentral rohe today are:

Vaccinations

Manfeild drive-through clinic, Feilding

Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Testing

575 Main St, Palmerston North.

Testing and vaccinations

The two best tools we have in the continued fight against COVID-19 are testing and vaccinations – the numbers for both continue to be high.

The Ministry of Health urges anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, to please get tested.

Anyone who hasn’t already done so should book their vaccination today at https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

