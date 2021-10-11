News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Massive Boost For GoodYarn In The Waikato With $100,000 From Trinity Lands.

Monday, 11 October 2021, 12:43 pm
Press Release: GoodYarn

The Good Programmes Trust, home of GoodYarn, has been strongly endorsed for their work on mental health literacy with a $100,000 boost from Trinity Lands.

GoodYarn is a compact mental health workshop that helps participants to know the signs and symptoms of common mental illnesses, build confidence to identify it, talk about it, and know how and where to get help. It’s unique in its peer-led approach and original focus on the rural community, and more than 10,000 people have now been part of a workshop.

Announcing the funding at the annual awards dinner, Trinity Lands CEO Peter McBride said “We know the importance of good mental health and we love what the GoodYarn workshop does to help ordinary kiwis.”

Good Programmes Trustee Igor Gerritsen spoke to the nearly 100 staff and guests gathered for the awards.

“Mental Health is a community issue, and we all play a part in looking after each other,” said Igor. “It’s great to see a growing awareness of the things we can do to look after ourselves.

“By improving our understanding and ability to talk about mental health, and knowing where to go for help, GoodYarn is a great resource to keep people away from the edge of the cliff,” said Igor.

Igor has been involved in the wellbeing of the rural and workplace community in the Bay of Plenty for a decade.

“I love what Goodyarn is doing and it’s a privilege to work with a great team to make the GoodYarn workshop available in organisations and communities across New Zealand,” he said. ““There’s no greater joy than living your life on purpose, doing things to the best of your ability, not just for yourself but for a greater purpose.

“We’re very thankful that Trinity Lands has joined the Good Friends Community.”

Peter acknowledged Trinity Land staff for their contribution to the success of the dairy farming and kiwifruit business, as well as announcing several other funding offers for community initiatives in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

 

Notes:

About GoodYarn

A growing number of organisations are choosing GoodYarn as a practical starting point to address mental health and wellbeing in the workplace. www.goodyarn.org.

GoodYarn Facilitators, usually employees from the business, are trained via an intensive workshop to deliver the programme. This is cost-effective and the expertise of the facilitator stays within the workforce. Participants respond better to people they know, and the facilitator remains a positive connection point following the training, making mental wellness part of business as usual.

Launched for the rural community in 2014, workplace option was developed in 2018 and plans are in place to develop a Te Reo version.

Note: Igor Gerritson interviews well and is available for calls. Igor Gerritsen, Trustee, Good Programmes Trust, 027 357 8010.

About Trinity Lands

Trinity Lands was established from the merger of three foundational trusts, Lichfield Lands, Longview and Hillview Trusts. The founding directors dreamt that they could establish a farming business for doing good in the community.

The original Trust was founded in 1951 and land was cleared for sheep farming. Since then they have evolved through agricultural cycles to emerge today as dairy farmers, kiwifruit growers and property investors. The Trinity purpose is driven by faith and a shared objective of never tiring of doing good in our community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GoodYarn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 