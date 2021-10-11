Massive Boost For GoodYarn In The Waikato With $100,000 From Trinity Lands.

The Good Programmes Trust, home of GoodYarn, has been strongly endorsed for their work on mental health literacy with a $100,000 boost from Trinity Lands.

GoodYarn is a compact mental health workshop that helps participants to know the signs and symptoms of common mental illnesses, build confidence to identify it, talk about it, and know how and where to get help. It’s unique in its peer-led approach and original focus on the rural community, and more than 10,000 people have now been part of a workshop.

Announcing the funding at the annual awards dinner, Trinity Lands CEO Peter McBride said “We know the importance of good mental health and we love what the GoodYarn workshop does to help ordinary kiwis.”

Good Programmes Trustee Igor Gerritsen spoke to the nearly 100 staff and guests gathered for the awards.

“Mental Health is a community issue, and we all play a part in looking after each other,” said Igor. “It’s great to see a growing awareness of the things we can do to look after ourselves.

“By improving our understanding and ability to talk about mental health, and knowing where to go for help, GoodYarn is a great resource to keep people away from the edge of the cliff,” said Igor.

Igor has been involved in the wellbeing of the rural and workplace community in the Bay of Plenty for a decade.

“I love what Goodyarn is doing and it’s a privilege to work with a great team to make the GoodYarn workshop available in organisations and communities across New Zealand,” he said. ““There’s no greater joy than living your life on purpose, doing things to the best of your ability, not just for yourself but for a greater purpose.

“We’re very thankful that Trinity Lands has joined the Good Friends Community.”

Peter acknowledged Trinity Land staff for their contribution to the success of the dairy farming and kiwifruit business, as well as announcing several other funding offers for community initiatives in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Notes:

About GoodYarn

A growing number of organisations are choosing GoodYarn as a practical starting point to address mental health and wellbeing in the workplace. www.goodyarn.org.

GoodYarn Facilitators, usually employees from the business, are trained via an intensive workshop to deliver the programme. This is cost-effective and the expertise of the facilitator stays within the workforce. Participants respond better to people they know, and the facilitator remains a positive connection point following the training, making mental wellness part of business as usual.

Launched for the rural community in 2014, workplace option was developed in 2018 and plans are in place to develop a Te Reo version.

Note: Igor Gerritson interviews well and is available for calls. Igor Gerritsen, Trustee, Good Programmes Trust, 027 357 8010.

About Trinity Lands

Trinity Lands was established from the merger of three foundational trusts, Lichfield Lands, Longview and Hillview Trusts. The founding directors dreamt that they could establish a farming business for doing good in the community.

The original Trust was founded in 1951 and land was cleared for sheep farming. Since then they have evolved through agricultural cycles to emerge today as dairy farmers, kiwifruit growers and property investors. The Trinity purpose is driven by faith and a shared objective of never tiring of doing good in our community.

