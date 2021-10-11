Good Health NZ Encourages More Education On Gut Health, Reveals The Good Gut Guide

New research has revealed that two thirds of Kiwis experience gut-related issues, but most don’t recognise these as symptoms of poor gut health. What’s more alarming is that instead of seeking professional advice, the majority of Kiwis will opt to wait for their symptoms to pass.

In a nationally representative survey conducted by Pureprofile from 6 – 10 September 2021, 1,005 New Zealanders aged eighteen and over reflected on the state of their gut health. What was revealed was that two thirds (62.1%) of Kiwis suffer from concerns that are related to gut health, with the most common concerns including fatigue (34.2%), bloating (25.7%) and wind (24.6%).

However, just under half of Kiwis (48.7%) admit that they don’t recognise these symptoms as a result of poor gut health, which suggests further education is needed, a sentiment that in-house Naturopath for Good Health, Sharlene Ronayne, agrees with.

“Interestingly, almost all of the consults I have with people can be linked back to gut health,” Sharlene reflects. “The types of symptoms I discuss with clients, pharmacists and everyday Kiwis in my role match up to the results of our survey, with the likes of bloating, wind, fatigue and mood swings being common concerns.”

“The gut, otherwise known as your digestive system, is such an important part of your body. It’s here that your body digests and breaks down the foods you eat and absorbs key nutrients to fuel and maintain your body— but this basic process is only possible with a healthy digestive system offering good gut flora and healthy supportive immune cells.”

“A healthy gut also communicates with the brain through nerves and hormones, which helps maintain general health and well-being. So yes, your mood may very well be linked to the bacteria, or lack of, in your gut.”

When asked what the most common triggers were for Kiwis when they were experiencing gut issues, over half (56%) reported that food was their biggest trigger. The next two most popular responses reveals that Kiwis recognise that their emotional state has an impact on their gut, with 39.5% indicating stress as their trigger followed by emotional upset (such as family or relationship troubles) at 23.5%.

What was the most concerning result for Sharlene was that almost two thirds of Kiwis (61.7%) don’t take any active steps to resolve their gut-related issues and instead opt for waiting for it to pass.

“Ultimately, we want to change that statistic and make sure Kiwis are making educated decisions when it comes to their health,” says Sharlene, “which is why we’ve put together our Good Gut Guide as an option to help support your gut holistically and naturally.”

Good Health’s Good Gut Guide:

Introducing Good Health’s Good Gut Guide, a three-step programme created by a team of naturopaths based on science that works to cleanse, rebalance, and protect a healthy digestive function.

Step 1: Body Cleanse - RRP: $57.50 (per kit)

Cleanse with Good Health Body Cleanse - A two-part liver and bowel detox kit, designed as a seven-day rapid detox or a one-month gradual cleanse, depending on your lifestyle and condition. The two-part pack consists of Multi Cleanse and Multi Fibre to encourage a gentle, yet effective cleanse.

A total body – 2-part detox system

Specific herbs and nutrients to support detox, such as Liquorice Root and Milk Thistle

Supports healthy liver and bowel function

Step 2: Gut Guard – RRP: $59.90 (150g)

Rebalance with Good Health Gut Guard - Protects the gastrointestinal lining, helping digestive function and a prebiotic, to nourish good bacteria. Contains two scientifically researched ingredients, GUTGARD® to support digestive health and EpiCor® to support gut immunity.

Protects the gastrointestinal tract and stomach

Soothes the intestinal lining of the gut

Supports gut immunity and restores a balance

Step 3: Liver Tonic 17500 – RRP: $30.90 (60 caps)

Protect with Good Health Liver Tonic 17500 - Combines the potent liver protecting and traditionally cleansing herb, Milk Thistle with a comprehensive blend of herbs and nutrients to create an effective herbal liver tonic.

Antioxidant liver support and regeneration

Liver detox support and further bowel support

Liver health function and digestive maintenance

Good Health products are available from all good pharmacies and health stores around the country. Speak to a qualified nutritionist, naturopath, pharmacist or doctor to understand if these products are right for you. For more information on The Good Gut Guide, please visit: https://www.goodhealth.co.nz/good-gut-guide

About Good Health NZ:

Good Health is a proudly New Zealand founded and operated business, started over a quarter of a century ago by John Blanchard. John’s agricultural career background led him to become fascinated with the health benefits of herbal and oil seed crops, so much so that in 1987 he opened the doors for business, and Good Health began. As a business, Good Health has grown - we now offer a range of over 350 products to boost natural immunity and enhance health and vitality. Our products are designed and developed right on our premises in Auckland, New Zealand. We’re a full-service natural health company supplying pharmacies, health stores and duty-free reseller networks nationwide. We also export our products around the world to countries such as Australia, Indonesia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea and China.

