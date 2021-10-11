Health Worker Vaccine Mandate Crucial Support For At Risk Communities

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation support the health worker vaccine mandate as a crucial support for at risk communities.

NZNO Industrial Services Manager Glenda Alexander said that this mandate reflects the significant risk that the Delta strain poses to Aotearoa New Zealand.

"While we recognise the need to balance peoples’ right to choice, as health workers we have a responsibility to follow the best health evidence and most importantly to keep our communities safe.

"The best thing we can do to minimise the spread of COVID in our hospitals and in our communities, is to get vaccinated."

