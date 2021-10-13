News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Partnership To Drive Vaccine Uptake Amongst NZ Teachers Ahead Of Mandate Deadline

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 8:43 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

On Monday, the government announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will become mandatory for all New Zealand teachers and school staff by the end of this year. While evidence suggests many in the sector are already fully vaccinated, or have had their first dose of the vaccine, the mandate will raise questions for some, in pockets around New Zealand.

To help address this, and to ensure all teachers, support staff and students are protected through high vaccination rates, Nanogirl Labs, together with the Ministry of Education, will host a series of informative and interactive webinars beginning immediately.

From Wednesday, Nanogirl Labs co-founder and science-communicator Dr Michelle Dickinson will be hosting the first in a series of five virtual Q&A style events for education staff who may have any questions or concerns about the vaccine.

“The aim is to ensure that these critical teaching staff who will play a significant role in keeping our community safe have access to accurate COVID-19 vaccine information, and feel supported and empowered to play their part,” says Michelle.

The sessions will encourage open conversation and provide an opportunity to have questions answered by an expert first-hand.

Educators are encouraged to submit any specific questions they might have in advance, however, there will also be a live Q&A session as part of the webinar.

“We really believe that creating safe forums such as this are pivotal right now to ensure that all teachers and school staff have the tools they need to navigate through the scientific research, jargon and data to make the right decision for themselves and for their community,” Michelle adds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 