New Partnership To Drive Vaccine Uptake Amongst NZ Teachers Ahead Of Mandate Deadline

On Monday, the government announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will become mandatory for all New Zealand teachers and school staff by the end of this year. While evidence suggests many in the sector are already fully vaccinated, or have had their first dose of the vaccine, the mandate will raise questions for some, in pockets around New Zealand.

To help address this, and to ensure all teachers, support staff and students are protected through high vaccination rates, Nanogirl Labs, together with the Ministry of Education, will host a series of informative and interactive webinars beginning immediately.

From Wednesday, Nanogirl Labs co-founder and science-communicator Dr Michelle Dickinson will be hosting the first in a series of five virtual Q&A style events for education staff who may have any questions or concerns about the vaccine.

“The aim is to ensure that these critical teaching staff who will play a significant role in keeping our community safe have access to accurate COVID-19 vaccine information, and feel supported and empowered to play their part,” says Michelle.

The sessions will encourage open conversation and provide an opportunity to have questions answered by an expert first-hand.

Educators are encouraged to submit any specific questions they might have in advance, however, there will also be a live Q&A session as part of the webinar.

“We really believe that creating safe forums such as this are pivotal right now to ensure that all teachers and school staff have the tools they need to navigate through the scientific research, jargon and data to make the right decision for themselves and for their community,” Michelle adds.

