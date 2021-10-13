News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

55 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 72,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


13 October 2021

Cases  
Number of new community cases 55 
Number of new cases identified at the border No cases 
Location of new community cases Auckland (53); Waikato (2) 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,665 (1,172 of whom have recovered); Waikato 37 (one of whom has recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 1,719 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community 12 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events (40%) 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 31 of yesterday’s cases (60%) 
Cases epidemiologically linked 29 of today’s 55 cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 26 of today’s 55 cases. Interviews are ongoing to determine how they’re linked 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,612 (in the current cluster) (75 unlinked from the past 14 days) 
Number of sub-clusters 16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and 11 are dormant.There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and nine are dormant. 
Cases in hospital 32 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (16); Auckland (11); Waikato Hospital (1); Palmerston North Hospital (1) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Six 
Confirmed cases (total) 4,400 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 169 out of 2,585 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,336 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 78% 
Percentage with at least one test result 77% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 394 (as at 10am 13 October) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,644,954 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 25,799 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,965 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 22,169 
Testing centres in Auckland 21 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours. 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,975,273; 1st doses: 3,480,716; 2nd doses: 2,494,557 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 72,683; 1st doses: 17,396; 2nd doses: 55,287 
Mâori 1st doses: 353,840; 2nd doses: 224,718 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 221,524; 2nd doses: 151,625 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,172,921 1st doses: 1,248,744 (87%); 2nd doses: 924,177 (65%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 23,049: 1st doses: 4,427; 2nd doses: 18,622 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,294,653 
Poster scans (total) 426,284,546 
Manual diary entries (total) 18,143,904 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,261,504

Dialysis Unit, North Shore Hospital

Following a previously reported exposure event at the Dialysis Unit adjacent to North Shore Hospital, a total of two patients and two staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff are also undergoing rapid antigen testing before the start of each shift, with all results this morning again negative.

A number of staff in the unit are considered close contacts and have been stood down as a precaution.

All appropriate steps are being taken to manage potential risk while maintaining dialysis services to this group of renal patients.

All patients are being screened on arrival at the unit. Full PPE precautions are being taken within the unit, which is being intensively cleaned between each group of patients.

Truck driver

An Auckland-based truck driver who travelled to Northland for work purposes on October 9 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is currently being assessed to identify risk and any exposure events.

While the case investigation is still in the early stages initial information suggests a limited scope of exposure in Northland, given Alert Level 3 precautions within the delivery sector.

Advice will be provided to businesses involved, but at this stage, there is no evidence of significant risk to the region from this case. Any locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website.

Northland testing and vaccination centres

In Northland, 3,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given yesterday - 1,1385 first doses and 2,520 second doses. To date, there have been 113,067 first doses and 82,692 second doses of the vaccine administered in Northland.

For testing, the region saw 1,765 covid tests completed yesterday, taking the total since 6 October to 7,045 tests.

Today there are seven community testing sites and eight community vaccination centres operating.

Community testing is available at:

Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9am-4pm)

Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

Ohaeawai - Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms, (10am-5pm)

Whangarei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4pm)

Whangarei - Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm)

Ruakākā - Race Course Peter Snell Road, Ruakākā (10am-3pm)

Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital (9am-4pm)

Community COVID-19 vaccination centres are operating at:

Kaitaia – The Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Ave (10am-5pm)

Kerikeri - 1 Sammaree Place (10am-5pm)

Omapere – Community Clinic (9am-3pm)

Panguru – Roving Van (9.30am-3pm)

Ohaeawai - Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms, (10am-5pm)

Moerewa - Rugby Club, Simpson Park (9am-4pm)

Whangarei – Northland Events Centre (8am-7.30pm)

Dargaville - 22a Normanby St (10am-2pm)

Waikato update

There are two new community cases in Waikato today who are members of the same household in Hamilton. They are being transferred today to a local quarantine facility.

At this stage, the cases are unlinked but interviews will be carried out today to help determine any links to known cases. Two workplace exposure events have been identified but Hamilton residents are encouraged to please keep checking the Ministry’s website for any locations of interest.

Vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday with 7,434 people getting a dose. There were 2,980 tests processed in Waikato yesterday.

