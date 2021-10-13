News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Southern’s Super Saturday

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Join Southern in marking Super Saturday this weekend, 16 October. As part of a national day of vaccination, we are pulling out all the stops to get our community protected before summer.

About 70 vaccination sites will be open across the district offering walk-in vaccinations and the opportunity to talk through any questions you might have. Find a full list of sites on our website: www.southernhealth.nz/covid19/super-saturday.

The Southern COVID-19 vaccination programme has also partnered with Dunedin City Council to host a vaccination celebration event place in Dunedin’s Octagon, 10am-3pm.

Come and celebrate how far we’ve come with live music and kai, bring your friends and whanau, and if you haven’t already, take the opportunity to get your vaccination.

The Southern COVID-19 vaccination programme is aiming to vaccinate at least 90% of its 12+ population by Christmas and programme lead Hamish Brown is urging everyone to take the opportunity to get protected now so we can all get back to the things we love.

“We have been so pleased with the public response to the vaccine and the hard work of all our healthcare workers on the ground who have kept up with demand, especially under the recent restrictions,” he said.

“We are now getting into the last push to protect our population and urge everyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine to take the opportunity to now, not only to protect themselves, but to protect their whānau and wider community – especially those who are unable to get the vaccine themselves such as children under 12.”

To date, 83.9% of the Southern district over 12 have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 61.4% are fully vaccinated.

Walk-in appointments are now available at mass vaccination centres in Dunedin and Invercargill, and vaccinating pharmacies across the district. Other providers may also be in a position to offer walk-in appointments and will advertise these locally.

Appointments are still available to book at a time and location most convenient to you via bookmyvaccine.nz or over the phone by calling 0800 28 29 26.

The vaccine is free and available to everyone in New Zealand over the age of 12, regardless of immigration status, and there is enough vaccine for everyone to get their vaccine by the end of the year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 