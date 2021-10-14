Age Concern Auckland Urging The Community To Get Vaccinated To Protect Us All

Ahead of the Super Saturday Vaccination Drive on 16th October, Age Concern Auckland CEO Kevin Lamb is urging all Aucklanders to get vaccinated to help protect not only themselves but also the older members of our community.

Lamb says, the uptake of people getting vaccinated to date is positive but we need to get to 95 percent to ensure that we offer increased protection to those people in our community more susceptible to illness.

Lamb outlines, “Age Concern Auckland sees first-hand the impact that COVID-19 lockdowns are having on the mental health and wellbeing of our older people, 20 percent of whom are already struggling with loneliness and isolation. Being afraid to go out is adding to this and means so many additional older people are really suffering. Lifting our community vaccination level will help ease restrictions and mean that we can all enjoy a more normal existence.”

Lamb also urges older people who aren’t vaccinated to get in touch to see if Age Concern Auckland can provide support for them to get vaccinated. He says, “We have information about accessible vaccination centres and on vaccination options if you are older and no longer drive or are housebound. A lot of work has been put into ensuring that everyone has access to vaccination, so please reach out if you are older and struggling to get vaccinated, we may be able to help.”

You can call your local Age Concern on 0800 65 2 105.

