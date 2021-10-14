News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Endemic Covid Will Expose Lack Of Health Workforce Investment And Cost Lives

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 12:41 pm
Press Release: ASMS

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialist Toi Mata Hauora says endemic Covid is set to expose the long-term lack of investment and planning in New Zealand’s health workforce, costing lives.

The Government has detailed how the health system will deal with the expected increase in Covid cases.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says frontline ICU specialists do not share the Government’s confidence around ICU bed capacity and there are real fears about what lies ahead.

“We have been repeatedly told by our ICU specialists that there has been no meaningful investment or expansion in ICU capacity and in many parts of the country staffing levels are running at unsafe levels.”

“A number of our regional hospitals won’t be able to keep patients because their ICUs are so poorly equipped, meaning staff and patients will have to be juggled across different parts of the country”.

One ICU specialist recently said they only had two specialists left in their department and if one is sick the other must work continuously. That senior doctor had recently worked 84 hours in one week - 14 of those unpaid.

All parts of the health system are under pressure and as more resources are shifted to deal with Covid, backlogs will get bigger and there will be even longer delays in diagnosing and treating patients.

“That is an added stress for senior clinicians who will be forced to make the tough decisions around further rationing of patient care,” Sarah Dalton says.

“Planned care is already being delayed due to overwhelming acute demand, even in regions which haven’t seen Covid cases yet”.

Irrespective of the size and nature of any Covid surge the health system must make workforce planning and supply its number one focus.

“It’s all very well to acknowledge the pressure our doctors are under, but it’s time for the Government to show some commitment to keeping them safe and supported which includes fair pay and decent conditions of work,” she says.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ASMS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 