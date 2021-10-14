News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

71 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Case At The Border; 87 Percent Of Aucklanders Have One Vaccine Dose

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


13 October 2021

Cases  
Number of new community cases 71 
Number of new cases identified at the border One 
Location of new community cases Auckland (71) 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,736 (1,172 of whom have recovered); Waikato 37 (two of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 1,790 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community 25 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events (45%) 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 30 of yesterday’s cases (55%) 
Cases epidemiologically linked 43 of today’s 71 cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 28 of today’s 71 cases. Interviews are ongoing to determine how they’re linked 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,665 in the current cluster (102 unlinked from the past 14 days) 
Number of sub-clusters 16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and 11 are dormant.There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and nine are dormant. 
Cases in hospital 33 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (17); Auckland (11); Palmerston North Hospital (1) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Five 
Confirmed cases (total) 4,472 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 169 out of 2,657 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,322 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 79% 
Percentage with at least one test result 77% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 405 (as at 10am 14 October) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,673,600 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 28,646 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,960 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 22,920 
Testing centres in Auckland 20 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections COVID-19 was detected in wastewater samples from Te Awamutu and Raglan. Follow-up samples are being taken 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,044,813; 1st doses: 3,496,757 2nd doses: 2,548,056 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 68,787; 1st doses: 15,704; 2nd doses: 53,083 
Mâori 1st doses: 357,690; 2nd doses: 230,423 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 222,680; 2nd doses: 154,180 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,194,081 1st doses: 1,252,558 (87%); 2nd doses: 941,523 (66%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 21,049: 1st doses: 3,725; 2nd doses: 17,324 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,297,090 
Poster scans (total) 428,667,980 
Manual diary entries (total) 18,210,735 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,337,351

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
13 October Singapore Direct Day 3 / Routine Auckland

Auckland update

Auckland health officials continue to carry out asymptomatic workplace testing, to help rule out any undetected community spread. Both essential workers who work at Level 4 and people in workplaces that are permitted to operate under Alert Level 3, including construction, hospitality, education, retail workers and community healthcare workers are encouraged to be tested regularly.

Any groups already undertaking surveillance testing, such as workers crossing alert level boundaries or border workers, do not need to participate in this additional testing.

There are 20 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today, some with extended hours. A full list of testing centres can be found on the Healthpoint website.

There are currently eight suburbs of interest, where people with or without symptoms are asked to get tested. They are:

· Clover Park

· Mângere

· Favona

· Manurewa

· Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park

· Henderson

· Papakura

· Red Beach

People who don’thave symptoms andget a one-off COVID-19 test for surveillancepurposesdo notneed to isolate while they wait for their result.

Waikato update

Waikato DHB is setting up a pop-up testing centre in Te Awamutu today following a positive wastewater detection in the area. The testing site will operate from 2pm to 5pm today.

Waikato DHB Public Health staff are investigating whether the wastewater detection represents a new current case or an old case who may be shedding the virus. In the meantime, anyone in Te Awamutu who has COVID-19 symptoms or has visited a location of interest should get tested immediately.

COVID-19 was also detected in a sample from Raglan on Tuesday. This follows earlier detections from samples taken last week. Anyone in Raglan with symptoms or has been at a location of interest at the relevant time is being asked to get tested.

Two community cases in Waikato reported yesterday remain unlinked but some potential connections have been identified and investigations continue. Results of whole genome sequencing are expected tonight. Hamilton residents are encouraged to keep checking the Ministry’s website for any locations of interest.

Vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday with 6,327 people getting a dose. There were 3,680 swabs taken in Waikato yesterday.

Northland testing and vaccination centres

In Northland, people are asked to keep checking the Ministry of Health website for locations of interest in the region.

Today there are seven community testing sites and eight community vaccination centres operating. Details of locations and operating hours can be found on the Healthpoint website.

3,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given yesterday - 1,215 first doses and 2,249 second doses. To date, there have been more than 200,000 doses administered in Northland.

For testing, the region saw 2,125 covid tests completed yesterday, taking the total since 6 October to 9,582 tests.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 