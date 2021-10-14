71 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Case At The Border; 87 Percent Of Aucklanders Have One Vaccine Dose



13 October 2021

Cases Number of new community cases 71 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new community cases Auckland (71) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,736 (1,172 of whom have recovered); Waikato 37 (two of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,790 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 25 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events (45%) Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 30 of yesterday’s cases (55%) Cases epidemiologically linked 43 of today’s 71 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 28 of today’s 71 cases. Interviews are ongoing to determine how they’re linked Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,665 in the current cluster (102 unlinked from the past 14 days) Number of sub-clusters 16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and 11 are dormant.There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and nine are dormant. Cases in hospital 33 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (17); Auckland (11); Palmerston North Hospital (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) 4,472 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 169 out of 2,657 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,322 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 79% Percentage with at least one test result 77% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 405 (as at 10am 14 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,673,600 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 28,646 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,960 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 22,920 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections COVID-19 was detected in wastewater samples from Te Awamutu and Raglan. Follow-up samples are being taken COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,044,813; 1st doses: 3,496,757 2nd doses: 2,548,056 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 68,787; 1st doses: 15,704; 2nd doses: 53,083 Mâori 1st doses: 357,690; 2nd doses: 230,423 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 222,680; 2nd doses: 154,180 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,194,081 1st doses: 1,252,558 (87%); 2nd doses: 941,523 (66%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 21,049: 1st doses: 3,725; 2nd doses: 17,324 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,297,090 Poster scans (total) 428,667,980 Manual diary entries (total) 18,210,735 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,337,351

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 13 October Singapore Direct Day 3 / Routine Auckland

Auckland update

Auckland health officials continue to carry out asymptomatic workplace testing, to help rule out any undetected community spread. Both essential workers who work at Level 4 and people in workplaces that are permitted to operate under Alert Level 3, including construction, hospitality, education, retail workers and community healthcare workers are encouraged to be tested regularly.

Any groups already undertaking surveillance testing, such as workers crossing alert level boundaries or border workers, do not need to participate in this additional testing.

There are 20 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today, some with extended hours. A full list of testing centres can be found on the Healthpoint website.

There are currently eight suburbs of interest, where people with or without symptoms are asked to get tested. They are:

· Clover Park

· Mângere

· Favona

· Manurewa

· Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park

· Henderson

· Papakura

· Red Beach

People who don’thave symptoms andget a one-off COVID-19 test for surveillancepurposesdo notneed to isolate while they wait for their result.

Waikato update

Waikato DHB is setting up a pop-up testing centre in Te Awamutu today following a positive wastewater detection in the area. The testing site will operate from 2pm to 5pm today.

Waikato DHB Public Health staff are investigating whether the wastewater detection represents a new current case or an old case who may be shedding the virus. In the meantime, anyone in Te Awamutu who has COVID-19 symptoms or has visited a location of interest should get tested immediately.

COVID-19 was also detected in a sample from Raglan on Tuesday. This follows earlier detections from samples taken last week. Anyone in Raglan with symptoms or has been at a location of interest at the relevant time is being asked to get tested.

Two community cases in Waikato reported yesterday remain unlinked but some potential connections have been identified and investigations continue. Results of whole genome sequencing are expected tonight. Hamilton residents are encouraged to keep checking the Ministry’s website for any locations of interest.

Vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday with 6,327 people getting a dose. There were 3,680 swabs taken in Waikato yesterday.

Northland testing and vaccination centres

In Northland, people are asked to keep checking the Ministry of Health website for locations of interest in the region.

Today there are seven community testing sites and eight community vaccination centres operating. Details of locations and operating hours can be found on the Healthpoint website.

3,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given yesterday - 1,215 first doses and 2,249 second doses. To date, there have been more than 200,000 doses administered in Northland.

For testing, the region saw 2,125 covid tests completed yesterday, taking the total since 6 October to 9,582 tests.

