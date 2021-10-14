News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tāmaki Makaurau Pulling Out All The Stops For Super Saturday Vaccination Drive

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

People will get a whole lot more than a vaccine dose this Saturday, with free ice cream, sausage sizzles, live music and spot prizes on offer at many vaccination centres and pop-up events being held across the city.

Super Saturday, the nationwide drive is aimed at capturing those yet to get their first dose, or those who are due for their second. In Auckland, 13 per cent of the eligible population is still yet to get their first dose.

Opening hours across the majority of the region’s 16 community vaccination centres and drive-throughs have been extended especially for the day. Among them is the CBD vaccination centre, which is being donned with rainbow decorations and there will be live music, a sausage sizzle and spot prizes. At Albany, there will be free coffee, a Mr Whippy truck visit, spot prizes and chocolate fish handed out to those who receive their dose.

Many of the mobile vaccination buses and vans – all run by Māori and Pacific provider partners – will be out and about in the community. Details on times, locations and giveaways are listed below.

Celebrities, including sports stars and TV personalities, will be making appearances at some sites throughout the day.

More than 70 general practices and over a dozen pharmacies involved in the vaccine roll-out are also opening their doors especially for the day. Among them is Mairangi Medical Centre, whose staff are dressing up to a “Save Our Summer” theme and Papatoetoe Family Doctors, whose staff are handing out free hot chickens alongside every vaccine dose.

And up to a dozen pop-up events are happening across the city, the details of which are outlined below.

Air New Zealand is also transforming one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets into a vaccine clinic, offering the opportunity for 300 people to get vaccinated in business class. Those spots have already been filled.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) Programme Director Matt Hannant is urging anyone who is still to get their first dose to come along, as well as people who need their second dose. Second doses can be given 21 days after the first dose.

“It’s eight weeks to go until summer, so we’re encouraging everyone to get their vaccinations this weekend to help ensure you’re set to get out and about and enjoy the summer.

“Come on down, grab a sausage or a coffee, and bring along any whānau with you too.

“Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect you and your whānau from COVID-19. With COVID-19 cases in the community, this weekend is a really important time to be getting answers to your questions and getting vaccinated.

“If you’re still feeling a bit unsure, you can have a chat to one of our friendly medical staff who will be on hand to answer questions at any of our community vaccination centres.”

People can find their nearest vaccination centre or pop-up event at vaccinateforauckland.nz

Here is a guide of what to expect at some of our vaccination sites across the city this Saturday.

Note, last appointment at sites listed below is half an hour before closing time.

Vaccination Centres

SiteLocationHoursIncentives
Birkenhead Vaccination CentreHighbury mall, next to Paper Plus store, Birkenhead8am - 8pmSpot prizes donated by local businesses, big balloon display on entrance to mall
Albany Vaccination CentreOaklands Road, last building at the end of Oaklands Road8am - 830pmCoffee cart in the morning, giving out chocolate fish to the vaccinated, Mr Whippy truck visit, Summer theme, spot prizes, decorating booths game
Orewa Vaccination CentreOrewa Service Centre, 50 Centreway, Orewa8am - 730pmBeach theme with staff dressing up, live music
Henderson Vaccination Centre28-30 Catherine St, Henderson8am - 8pmHangi, DJs, entertainment, spot prizes
Westgate Vaccination Centre11 Westgate Drive, Westgate830am - 4pmIce cream truck, ice blocks, coffee cart, spot prizes, staff dressing up island-theme
Mt Wellington Vaccination Centre95-105 Leonard Road, Mt Wellington830am - 6pmSausage sizzle, giveaways donated by local businesses
CBD Vaccination Centre35 Graham St8am - 10pmRainbow inclusive decorations, sausage sizzle, coffee cart, giveaways, DJ from 6-9pm
Tamaki Vaccination Centre261 Morrin Road, St Johns8am - 330pmIce cream, sausage sizzle, entertainment and summer theme
Epsom Vaccination Centre382 Manukau Road, Epsom8am - 615pmSausage sizzle, ice cream, balloons for kids
Airport Park and Ride drive-through centre42 Verissimo Drive, Auckland8am - 6pmIce blocks, coffee cart
Highbrook Vaccination Centre31 Highbrook Drive, East Tamaki8am - 330pmSausage sizzle, DJ entertainment on entry, coffee cart, ice cream, fish and chip truck, Christmas tree with summer decorations
Otara Vaccination CentreMIT, 5 Otara Road, Otara8am - 630pmSausage sizzles, kai packs, spot prizes and free balloons for the kids
Manurewa Vaccination Centre81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park9am - 3pmKai packs, coffee cart, sausage sizzle, spot prizes
Pukekohe Vaccination Centre6 Roulston St, Pukekohe830am - 630pmKai, sausage sizzle
Takanini Vaccination Centre8 Great South Road, Takanini830am - 4pmVaccine quiz with spot prizes, chocolate and other treats
Papakura Marae29 Hunua Road, Papakura12pm - 8pmCome dressed as a fairy, free give aways, sausage sizzles and ice creams

Note, the hours are subject to change so please check in on our website for the latest: https://immunisation.northernregion.health.nz

Vaccination buses, vans (a snapshot)

Shot Cuzz the bus81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park9am – 3pmA mix of music, sausage sizzle, kai packs and spot prizes across the sites

Pukekohe Huakina and

Tuuwatawata the bus

6 Roulston Street Pukekohe8.30am to 6.30pm
Ngati Whatua Orakei bus (Shot Doy)Onehunga High School, 24 Pleasant View Road, Onehunga9am – 3pm
Latter Day Saints Church, run by Bader Drive Medical15 Robertson Road, Mangere9am – 6pm
Manurewa Stake Centre2 Rowandale Ave, ManurewaAll day
Komiti Tina & Tama’ita’l o Samoa run by Pasefika Family Health95 Browns Rd, Manurewa9am – 5pm
Southseas busOtara carpark , 20 Newbury St, Otara830am – 5pm
Latter Day Saints, Beach Haven, run by The Fono4 Aeroview Drive, Beach Haven730am – 12pm
Eventfinder Stadium carpark, run by The FonoSilverfield Road, Wairau Valley1245pm – 330pm

Pop-up events

Latter Day Saints, Beach Haven – run by The Fono
4 Aeroview Drive, Beach Haven
7:30am – 12:00pm

Eventfinda Stadium Carpark – run by The Fono
Silverfield Road, Wairau Valley
12:45pm – 3:30pm

Onehunga High School – run by Ngati Whatua Orakei
24 Pleasant View, Onehunga
9:00am – 3:00pm

Langimalie Supervax Event - run by Tongan Health Society
1 Fleming Street, Onehunga
Time TBC

Countdown Head Office - Favona - run by Highbrook staff (NRHCC)
80 Favona Road
10:00am – 3:00pm

Otara Carpark – run by Southseas
20 Newbury Street, Otara
8:30am – 5:00pm

Aorere College – run by Turuki
2 Selfs Road, Papatoetoe
9am – 3pm

Manurewa Stake Centre – run by NRHCC
2 Rowandale Ave, Manurewa
Time TBC

Komiti Tina & Tama’ita’l o Samoa – run by Pasefika Family Health
95 Browns Road, Manurewa (Netball Courts)
9:00am – 5:00pm

Latter Day Saints Church in Manurewa – run by Baderdrive Medical
15 Robertson Road, Manurewa
Time TBC

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 