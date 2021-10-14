Tāmaki Makaurau Pulling Out All The Stops For Super Saturday Vaccination Drive
People will get a whole lot more than a vaccine dose this Saturday, with free ice cream, sausage sizzles, live music and spot prizes on offer at many vaccination centres and pop-up events being held across the city.
Super Saturday, the nationwide drive is aimed at capturing those yet to get their first dose, or those who are due for their second. In Auckland, 13 per cent of the eligible population is still yet to get their first dose.
Opening hours across the majority of the region’s 16 community vaccination centres and drive-throughs have been extended especially for the day. Among them is the CBD vaccination centre, which is being donned with rainbow decorations and there will be live music, a sausage sizzle and spot prizes. At Albany, there will be free coffee, a Mr Whippy truck visit, spot prizes and chocolate fish handed out to those who receive their dose.
Many of the mobile vaccination buses and vans – all run by Māori and Pacific provider partners – will be out and about in the community. Details on times, locations and giveaways are listed below.
Celebrities, including sports stars and TV personalities, will be making appearances at some sites throughout the day.
More than 70 general practices and over a dozen pharmacies involved in the vaccine roll-out are also opening their doors especially for the day. Among them is Mairangi Medical Centre, whose staff are dressing up to a “Save Our Summer” theme and Papatoetoe Family Doctors, whose staff are handing out free hot chickens alongside every vaccine dose.
And up to a dozen pop-up events are happening across the city, the details of which are outlined below.
Air New Zealand is also transforming one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets into a vaccine clinic, offering the opportunity for 300 people to get vaccinated in business class. Those spots have already been filled.
Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) Programme Director Matt Hannant is urging anyone who is still to get their first dose to come along, as well as people who need their second dose. Second doses can be given 21 days after the first dose.
“It’s eight weeks to go until summer, so we’re encouraging everyone to get their vaccinations this weekend to help ensure you’re set to get out and about and enjoy the summer.
“Come on down, grab a sausage or a coffee, and bring along any whānau with you too.
“Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect you and your whānau from COVID-19. With COVID-19 cases in the community, this weekend is a really important time to be getting answers to your questions and getting vaccinated.
“If you’re still feeling a bit unsure, you can have a chat to one of our friendly medical staff who will be on hand to answer questions at any of our community vaccination centres.”
People can find their nearest vaccination centre or pop-up event at vaccinateforauckland.nz
Here is a guide of what to expect at some of our vaccination sites across the city this Saturday.
Note, last appointment at sites listed below is half an hour before closing time.
Vaccination Centres
|Site
|Location
|Hours
|Incentives
|Birkenhead Vaccination Centre
|Highbury mall, next to Paper Plus store, Birkenhead
|8am - 8pm
|Spot prizes donated by local businesses, big balloon display on entrance to mall
|Albany Vaccination Centre
|Oaklands Road, last building at the end of Oaklands Road
|8am - 830pm
|Coffee cart in the morning, giving out chocolate fish to the vaccinated, Mr Whippy truck visit, Summer theme, spot prizes, decorating booths game
|Orewa Vaccination Centre
|Orewa Service Centre, 50 Centreway, Orewa
|8am - 730pm
|Beach theme with staff dressing up, live music
|Henderson Vaccination Centre
|28-30 Catherine St, Henderson
|8am - 8pm
|Hangi, DJs, entertainment, spot prizes
|Westgate Vaccination Centre
|11 Westgate Drive, Westgate
|830am - 4pm
|Ice cream truck, ice blocks, coffee cart, spot prizes, staff dressing up island-theme
|Mt Wellington Vaccination Centre
|95-105 Leonard Road, Mt Wellington
|830am - 6pm
|Sausage sizzle, giveaways donated by local businesses
|CBD Vaccination Centre
|35 Graham St
|8am - 10pm
|Rainbow inclusive decorations, sausage sizzle, coffee cart, giveaways, DJ from 6-9pm
|Tamaki Vaccination Centre
|261 Morrin Road, St Johns
|8am - 330pm
|Ice cream, sausage sizzle, entertainment and summer theme
|Epsom Vaccination Centre
|382 Manukau Road, Epsom
|8am - 615pm
|Sausage sizzle, ice cream, balloons for kids
|Airport Park and Ride drive-through centre
|42 Verissimo Drive, Auckland
|8am - 6pm
|Ice blocks, coffee cart
|Highbrook Vaccination Centre
|31 Highbrook Drive, East Tamaki
|8am - 330pm
|Sausage sizzle, DJ entertainment on entry, coffee cart, ice cream, fish and chip truck, Christmas tree with summer decorations
|Otara Vaccination Centre
|MIT, 5 Otara Road, Otara
|8am - 630pm
|Sausage sizzles, kai packs, spot prizes and free balloons for the kids
|Manurewa Vaccination Centre
|81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park
|9am - 3pm
|Kai packs, coffee cart, sausage sizzle, spot prizes
|Pukekohe Vaccination Centre
|6 Roulston St, Pukekohe
|830am - 630pm
|Kai, sausage sizzle
|Takanini Vaccination Centre
|8 Great South Road, Takanini
|830am - 4pm
|Vaccine quiz with spot prizes, chocolate and other treats
|Papakura Marae
|29 Hunua Road, Papakura
|12pm - 8pm
|Come dressed as a fairy, free give aways, sausage sizzles and ice creams
Note, the hours are subject to change so please check in on our website for the latest: https://immunisation.northernregion.health.nz
Vaccination buses, vans (a snapshot)
|Shot Cuzz the bus
|81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park
|9am – 3pm
|A mix of music, sausage sizzle, kai packs and spot prizes across the sites
Pukekohe Huakina and
Tuuwatawata the bus
|6 Roulston Street Pukekohe
|8.30am to 6.30pm
|Ngati Whatua Orakei bus (Shot Doy)
|Onehunga High School, 24 Pleasant View Road, Onehunga
|9am – 3pm
|Latter Day Saints Church, run by Bader Drive Medical
|15 Robertson Road, Mangere
|9am – 6pm
|Manurewa Stake Centre
|2 Rowandale Ave, Manurewa
|All day
|Komiti Tina & Tama’ita’l o Samoa run by Pasefika Family Health
|95 Browns Rd, Manurewa
|9am – 5pm
|Southseas bus
|Otara carpark , 20 Newbury St, Otara
|830am – 5pm
|Latter Day Saints, Beach Haven, run by The Fono
|4 Aeroview Drive, Beach Haven
|730am – 12pm
|Eventfinder Stadium carpark, run by The Fono
|Silverfield Road, Wairau Valley
|1245pm – 330pm
Pop-up events
Latter Day Saints, Beach Haven – run by The
Fono
4 Aeroview Drive, Beach Haven
7:30am – 12:00pm
Eventfinda Stadium Carpark – run by The
Fono
Silverfield Road, Wairau Valley
12:45pm – 3:30pm
Onehunga High School – run by Ngati Whatua
Orakei
24 Pleasant View, Onehunga
9:00am – 3:00pm
Langimalie Supervax Event - run by Tongan
Health Society
1 Fleming Street, Onehunga
Time TBC
Countdown Head Office - Favona - run by Highbrook
staff (NRHCC)
80 Favona Road
10:00am – 3:00pm
Otara Carpark – run by Southseas
20 Newbury Street, Otara
8:30am – 5:00pm
Aorere
College – run by Turuki
2 Selfs Road, Papatoetoe
9am – 3pm
Manurewa Stake Centre – run by NRHCC
2 Rowandale Ave, Manurewa
Time TBC
Komiti Tina &
Tama’ita’l o Samoa – run by Pasefika Family
Health
95 Browns Road, Manurewa (Netball Courts)
9:00am – 5:00pm
Latter Day Saints Church
in Manurewa – run by Baderdrive Medical
15 Robertson Road, Manurewa
Time TBC