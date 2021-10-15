Free Public Transport For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Metro and the Canterbury District Health Board are working together to help Canterbury get vaccinated.

Starting this Saturday for ‘Super Saturday’, anyone can travel for free to and from vaccine clinics. This includes any whānau, caregivers, and support people. On Super Saturday, vaccine clinics will be open all day and into the evening.

To take up the offer, simply jump on board any Metro service and tell the driver you’re going to or from your COVID vaccination.

Metro has been offering free travel to booked appointments since 28 September. From Saturday 16th October, proof of an appointment is no longer required, so that people can also travel free to drop-in clinics.

The free travel for vaccinations will continue until at least mid-December, when it will be reviewed.

Remember your face covering, scan the COVID Tracer App QR code, and please don’t use public transport if you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, are travelling to get a test, or awaiting results, or if you need to self-isolate.

See more about this initiative at metro.co.nz

© Scoop Media