65 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 1 New Case In Managed Isolation; More Than 68,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday



15 October

There are 65new community cases today. As at 11am, 34 of these cases are linked, 10 are household contacts, and 31 remain unlinked with investigations continuing to help determine their connection tothe currentoutbreak.

Super Saturday

Vaccination remains our number one protection against COVID-19. We are asking everyone in Aotearoa to either get vaccinated or support someone to get vaccinated as part of Super Saturday – our national day of action for vaccination, tomorrow (16 October 2021).

There will be more than 120 extra vaccination sites open, with many sites operating with extended hours and events and prizes on offer around the regions.

The Covid Vaccination Healthline (0800 28 29 26) will also have extra staff available to answer any vaccine-related questions.

A live Vaxathon will run from midday to 8pm. The event will celebrate the regions with the biggest change in vaccination numbers and will be supported by well-known Kiwis.

Visit the Unite Against Covid Super Saturday webpage for more information.

Cases Number of new community cases 65 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new community cases Auckland (65) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,801 (1,170 of whom have recovered); Waikato 37 (2 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,855 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 30 of yesterday’s 71 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 41 of yesterday’s 71 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 34 of today’s 65 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 31 of today’s 65 cases. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,712 (in the current cluster) (107 unlinked from the past 14 days) Sub-clusters Given the number of unlinked cases each day, subclusters are not currently being used in the active management of the outbreak in Auckland. Epidemiological links are being explored during case interviews and whole genome sequencing is being undertaken on all cases, but the focus is on isolating cases and identifying, testing and isolating close contacts. Cases in hospital 34 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (18); Auckland (12); Palmerston North Hospital (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Six Confirmed cases (total) 4,538 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 169 out of 2,723 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1973 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 85% Percentage with at least one test result 81% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 428 (as at 10am 15 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,701,367 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 27,766 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,888 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 22,612 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections A second wastewater sample taken from Te Awamutu on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 was also detected in a composite sample collected from Wellsford on Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,113,819; 1st doses: 3,512,376 (83%); 2nd doses: 2,601,443 (62%) Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 68,003; 1st doses: 15,121; 2nd doses: 52,882 Māori 1st doses: 361,310; 2nd doses: 236,057 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 223,947; 2nd doses: 156,831 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,214,969: 1st doses: 1,256,071 (88%); 2nd doses: 958,898 (67%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 20,970: 1st doses: 3,571, 2nd doses: 17,399 NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,299,053 Poster scans (total) 431,206,310 Manual diary entries (total) 18,276,853 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,436,412

New case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 13 October Russia United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland

Waikato update

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out regionwide testing, to help rule out any undetected community spread of COVID-19.

There are five community testing centres available across Waikato today, including a pop-up testing centre in Te Awamutu following

a second positive wastewater detection

in the area.

Public health officials have yet to identify anyone who returned to the area from managed isolation and quarantine and could be shedding the virus in the area.

For this reason, anyone in the Te Awamutu area who has symptoms of COVID-19, or have family or household members who are symptomatic, or anyone who travels in and out of the area regularly for work, are urged to get tested as soon as possible.

Anyone who has been at a

location of interest

at the relevant time and is now in Te Awamutu should also get tested.

Location of testing sites in and around Te Awamutu and Waikato are available on the

Healthpoint website

and the

Waikato DHB website

.

There are no new cases to report in Waikato today, with the total number of cases in the region associated with this outbreak remaining at 37. Of these cases, two (who are within the same household) are yet to be linked to another case, with investigations into the source of their infection ongoing.

Results of whole genome sequencing from samples from these two cases reported on Wednesday (13 October) show they are linked to other local cases and the Auckland outbreak. Hamilton residents are encouraged to

keep checking the Ministry’s website

for any locations of interest.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday with 6,502 people receiving a dose – of these, 1,939 were first doses, and a further 4,563 were second doses. There were also around 3,500 swabs taken across the region yesterday.

Next update

The Ministry’s updates over the weekend will be via media releases, unless there are any significant developments.

Alert levels for Northland, Auckland, and the Waikato will be reviewed again on Monday.

At this stage, the next press conference is scheduled for Monday, 18 October.

