KMA, PVI, BLVNZ Statement

Friday, 15 October 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Kāpō Māori Aotearoa (KMA), Parents of Vision Impaired NZ (PVI) and Blind Low Vision NZ (BLVNZ) are pleased to announce their collaboration on an important initiative for the blind, deafblind, low vision and vision impaired communities. This initiative is supported by the Ministry of Health. The initiative aims to create and disseminate relevant, timely and useful information relating to the Government’s vaccine roll-out plan, in accessible formats for this community, many of whom are listed in Group 3 and 4. The barriers faced by this community are intersectional and prevent access to important information.

By standing together and combining efforts, the collaboration aims to significantly reduce these barriers and tailor communications to the needs of the various groups in our shared community. The content will be co-designed with membership of KMA, PVI and BLVNZ and will ensure that everyone in our shared communities is supported to make informed decisions with regards to the vaccination and access equity of information shared.

The initiative, named Kāpō Vaccine Communications, will include the development of a series of short, clear, audio-described videos for our community, created in multiple languages and accompanied by resources provided in a range of accessible formats. This initiative is supported by the COVID-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Disabled Peoples Communications Fund, Ministry of Health. The collaboration are grateful for the support of the Ministry of Health for this initiative and look forward to sharing the resources with their communities in due course.

