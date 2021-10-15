COVID-19 Level 3 Public Advisory

Latest update on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

Today there are no new community cases of COVID-19 in the Waikato. The region has a total of 37 cases.

Location of COVID-19 cases

Location Number of cases Raglan 18 Hamilton 16 Cambridge 2 Kawhia 1 37

New locations of interest in Hamilton and Raglan have been added to the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

COVID-19 detected in Te Awamutu wastewater

Further sampling of the waste water in Te Awamutu has today returned stronger positive results for COVID-19.

Anyone in the Te Awamutu area who has symptoms of COVID-19, or has family members who are symptomatic, or anyone who travels in and out of the area regularly for work, is urged to get tested as soon as possible.

If you do not have symptoms and have not visited a location of interest, please call Healthline first for guidance. It is important our testing facilities are available to those priority individuals.

We ask that people seek a test in their local area to reduce travel. A pop-up testing site in in Te Awamutu today and local GPs also offer testing (call ahead to book)

COVID-19 TESTING

Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Friday 10am - 3pm

Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 2pm

Pop-up testing and vaccinations continue to operate in Raglan at the rugby grounds car park with testing at the Raglan Area School.

Pop-up testing continues in Hamilton at Claudelands Event Centre and Te Kōhao Health on Wairere Drive, alongside the ongoing community testing centre at Founders Theatre.

Super Saturday’s coming to the Waikato – 16 October – see you tomorrow

Lots of organisation has been going on behind the scenes to make Super Saturday happen in the Waikato. There will be pop-up vaccination sites, drive-throughs, prizes, extended hours, music and kai are on offer to encourage the people of Waikato to turn out in force for their COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday (16 October).

Getting higher numbers fully vaccinated is going to make a major difference in how we deal with COVID-19 in the community. It should reduce the need for lockdowns and give us more opportunity to get out and about.

People can pop down to 66 sites across the Waikato on Saturday without a booking. Anyone aged over 12 who hasn’t been vaccinated yet or had their first vaccination at least three weeks ago can drop in and get vaccinated on the spot.

The event is also aimed at people who were unsure about being vaccinated. Each site would have health experts on hand to answer questions. It will be a good place to come down and have a chat and receive accurate information – no judgement and no obligations.

Schools, marae and churches were hosting vaccination clinics, community leaders and local groups were helping with promotion, and businesses had offered prizes and free food. Local radio stations had also jumped on board to help encourage people along on Saturday.

Waikato’s kaupapa Māori and Pacific providers, pharmacies and GPs were also continuing their strong support for the vaccination programme and the region’s seven community vaccination clinics would all be open.

A big thank you to communities and businesses supporting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Details for Super Saturday in the Waikato are on the Waikato DHB website at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/supersaturday.

Total tests processed Thursday 14 October: 1690

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

The availability of community testing centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change daily. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, on Healthpoint and on our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.

Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark

Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Friday 10am - 3pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 2pm

Raglan

Raglan Area School, Norrie Ave, Raglan

Friday - Sunday, 10am - 1pm

Hamilton

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

8am - 4.30pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

10am - 6pm

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Thursday - 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region

Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is as at 2pm, 15 October 2021.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 120,510 93,327 80.3% 62.2% Hauraki District 12,506 8,464 71.8% 48.6% Matamata-Piako District 24,113 17,063 78.1% 53.3% Ōtorohanga District 6,062 4,157 66.8% 46.5% Ruapehu District 4,769 3,232 68.0% 46.1% South Waikato District 14,317 9,702 68.9% 46.7% Thames-Coromandel District 22,185 17,763 79.2% 63.4% Waikato District 39,285 29,674 77.3% 58.4% Waipa District 41,046 30,493 84.5% 62.8% Waitomo District 5,891 4,353 73.3% 54.1% Waikato region 290,684 218,228 78.5% 58.9%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 9am 15 October), 505,690 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

289,377 first doses have been administered

216,313 second doses have been administered

On Thursday 14 October, 6,504 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week in North Waikato, Hamilton and surrounds, Waipa, South Waikato and Ruapehu district.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up to date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Update on changes to hospital services

To help protect our patients, staff and community as our Public Health service investigate these cases, Waikato DHB is limiting the number of people at our facilities.

A restricted visitor policy was put in place from Sunday afternoon in response to the two new community cases. The full policy can be viewed on our website.

From 4 October non-urgent face-to-face outpatient appointments, community services and surgeries have been deferred.

Wherever possible we will be shifting appointments to phone and/or telehealth options.

We acknowledge this will cause some inconvenience and appreciate the community’s understanding as we prioritise patient safety at this time. As our investigations progress we will continue to review this approach.

DHB staff will be contacting affected individuals with urgent procedures to confirm their appointments are going ahead or to provide details for telehealth.

Anyone who is not contacted prior to their appointment should please assume it has been deferred and they will be contacted at a later date to reschedule as required.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

