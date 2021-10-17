News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MidCentral Super Saturday Vaccinations Exceed Expectations

Sunday, 17 October 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The MidCentral DHB (MDHB) made a call for arms across the region to respond to the Government’s Super Saturday COVID-19 vaccination day and the community came through.

The aim was to get as many people vaccinated as possible and the numbers show every effort was made to surpass the goal the DHB set for itself and the community to reach.

In total, 5379 people were vaccinated across the MidCentral rohe on Super Saturday putting it in third place for number of doses given per 100 residents.

More than 16,400 vaccinations were provided throughout the week, superceeding MDHB’s initial goal of 15,000.

MDHB provided 28 clinics on Super Saturday, with 16 in Palmerston North and the balance throughout the region.

The weather was kind putting on a warm spring day and a steady stream of people continuously kept the vaccinating team busy.

At the Arena walk in clinic in Palmerston North young children were entertained by a bouncy castle while their parents waited the appropriate time after their vaccination.

In other places, movies, sausage sizzles and other forms of entertainment were out on to create a family friendly atmosphere.

Councillors and member of Parliament from all districts visited vaccination sites to lend an encouraging hand and hand out spot prizes to lucky winners.

MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies congratulated the community for its response to the Government push to lift vaccination rates.

“We’d like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this campaign, from whānau who received their vaccinations to the hardworking and dedicated vaccination teams on the ground, and behind the scenes who have put so much work into making sure this day happened.” Ms Davies said.

“We received an overwhelming response from the business community, who donated prizes, alongside other organisations including our Councils and MPs who have helped us spread the word throughout their communities.

“We know this has helped encouraged more people in our region to get vaccinated and our rohe is a safer place for it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 