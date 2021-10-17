News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Super Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Data Update

Sunday, 17 October 2021, 8:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Yesterday was Super Saturday, and what a success it was! A huge number of people across the country went out and got their COVID-19 vaccination.

  • 85% of New Zealanders have now had their first dose, up 2% on Super Saturday.
  • 65% of the population are fully vaccinated, up 3% on Super Saturday.

Across the country, 10,825 Māori went out and got their first dose and a further 10,877 got their second dose, which has helped Māori vaccination levels jump a huge 5.4% since last Sunday.

Overall, 65% of the Māori population or 375,000 people have now had their first dose - 250,000 of those are fully vaccinated.

By ethnicity, Māori also had the highest proportion of first doses on Super Saturday, with 50% of all Māori vaccinations being the first dose.

Congratulations to Kawerau District, which started Super Saturday with the lowest first dose rate in the country, but by the end of yesterday, it had the biggest daily percentage increase for first doses given.

Māori vaccinations in Hawke’s Bay jumped a massive 3% on Super Saturday, with over 1,100 getting their first dose.

A huge shout out to the Super Saturday vaccine centres with the highest first dose vaccinations rates - Park and Fly at Auckland Airport, PAK'nSAVE Napier and Christchurch Arena Carpark.

Thank you to all those who were hesitant, but went out and got their vaccine yesterday.

Now’s a great time to have a chat with friends and whanau, help answer any of their questions they might have, and encourage them to go out and get their vaccine today.

Super Saturday DHB COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of residence(Grouped)FirstSecondTotalTotal % Pop
Auckland Metro8,90532,04140,9462.9%
Bay of Plenty2,1673,8816,0482.8%
Canterbury5,02812,00917,0373.5%
Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley2,97010,49613,4663.4%
Hawke's Bay2,5474,0416,5884.5%
Lakes1,2001,8233,0233.2%
MidCentral1,9123,4665,3783.5%
Nelson Marlborough1,0352,2033,2382.4%
Northland2,3422,7735,1153.2%
South Canterbury5078911,3982.7%
Southern2,6966,6299,3253.2%
Tairawhiti4104979072.2%
Taranaki1,3171,5642,8812.8%
Waikato3,8416,26210,1032.8%
Wairarapa4787251,2032.9%
West Coast3817391,1204.0%
Whanganui6598881,5472.7%
New Zealand39,02590,977130,0023.1%
     
Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October 

Cumulative DHB COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of residence(Grouped)FirstSecondFirst %Second %
Auckland Metro1,269,1011,013,59389%71%
Bay of Plenty172,512122,91180%57%
Canterbury415,749287,96886%60%
Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley354,507268,07988%67%
Hawke's Bay118,29193,35381%64%
Lakes72,16453,81876%57%
MidCentral125,96897,49283%64%
Nelson Marlborough113,06594,57383%70%
Northland121,86593,75676%58%
South Canterbury43,34034,40282%65%
Southern248,412197,34786%69%
Tairawhiti31,00424,24874%58%
Taranaki81,55958,25080%57%
Waikato296,184228,72183%64%
Wairarapa33,99826,84382%65%
West Coast21,36616,46277%59%
Whanganui44,08135,04677%61%
New Zealand3,565,8222,748,36085%65%
     
Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October 

Super Saturday Māori COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of ResidenceFirstSecondTotalTotal % Pop
Auckland Metro1,8882,7974,6853.5%
Bay of Plenty8316661,4973.1%
Canterbury6707381,4083.8%
Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley7961,0391,8354.0%
Hawke's Bay1,1289422,0706.1%
Lakes6095441,1533.8%
MidCentral5665111,0774.4%
Nelson Marlborough1741673413.0%
Northland1,2799632,2424.4%
South Canterbury52511033.0%
Southern3464658113.4%
Tairawhiti2752325072.6%
Taranaki3702466163.9%
Waikato1,4371,1212,5583.7%
Wairarapa1261152413.8%
West Coast48821304.7%
Whanganui2251954203.1%
New Zealand10,82510,87721,7023.8%
     
Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October 

Cumulative Māori COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of ResidenceFirstSecondFirst %Second %
Auckland Metro94,34664,65371%49%
Bay of Plenty28,02217,45159%37%
Canterbury25,33815,92869%43%
Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley33,38322,68072%49%
Hawke's Bay21,24714,64762%43%
Lakes17,86611,73159%39%
MidCentral15,91210,85866%45%
Nelson Marlborough7,3085,27365%47%
Northland31,00720,61061%41%
South Canterbury2,2111,53964%45%
Southern16,52912,02870%51%
Tairawhiti12,3378,88462%45%
Taranaki9,7875,98562%38%
Waikato45,93430,39166%44%
Wairarapa4,0272,71364%43%
West Coast1,8131,20466%44%
Whanganui8,1485,72860%42%
New Zealand375,387252,41966%44%
     
Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October 

Super Saturday Pacific COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of residence(Grouped)FirstSecondTotalTotal % Pop
Auckland Metro2,7155,8998,6144.3%
Bay of Plenty70561263.4%
Canterbury2253275524.3%
Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley4427571,1994.1%
Hawke's Bay1472173647.3%
Lakes59481074.7%
MidCentral581001583.5%
Nelson Marlborough471121597.5%

