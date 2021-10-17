Super Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Data Update
Yesterday was Super Saturday, and what a success it was! A huge number of people across the country went out and got their COVID-19 vaccination.
- 85% of New Zealanders have now had their first dose, up 2% on Super Saturday.
- 65% of the population are fully vaccinated, up 3% on Super Saturday.
Across the country, 10,825 Māori went out and got their first dose and a further 10,877 got their second dose, which has helped Māori vaccination levels jump a huge 5.4% since last Sunday.
Overall, 65% of the Māori population or 375,000 people have now had their first dose - 250,000 of those are fully vaccinated.
By ethnicity, Māori also had the highest proportion of first doses on Super Saturday, with 50% of all Māori vaccinations being the first dose.
Congratulations to Kawerau District, which started Super Saturday with the lowest first dose rate in the country, but by the end of yesterday, it had the biggest daily percentage increase for first doses given.
Māori vaccinations in Hawke’s Bay jumped a massive 3% on Super Saturday, with over 1,100 getting their first dose.
A huge shout out to the Super Saturday vaccine centres with the highest first dose vaccinations rates - Park and Fly at Auckland Airport, PAK'nSAVE Napier and Christchurch Arena Carpark.
Thank you to all those who were hesitant, but went out and got their vaccine yesterday.
Now’s a great time to have a chat with friends and whanau, help answer any of their questions they might have, and encourage them to go out and get their vaccine today.
Super Saturday DHB COVID-19 vaccination data
|DHB of residence(Grouped)
|First
|Second
|Total
|Total % Pop
|Auckland Metro
|8,905
|32,041
|40,946
|2.9%
|Bay of Plenty
|2,167
|3,881
|6,048
|2.8%
|Canterbury
|5,028
|12,009
|17,037
|3.5%
|Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley
|2,970
|10,496
|13,466
|3.4%
|Hawke's Bay
|2,547
|4,041
|6,588
|4.5%
|Lakes
|1,200
|1,823
|3,023
|3.2%
|MidCentral
|1,912
|3,466
|5,378
|3.5%
|Nelson Marlborough
|1,035
|2,203
|3,238
|2.4%
|Northland
|2,342
|2,773
|5,115
|3.2%
|South Canterbury
|507
|891
|1,398
|2.7%
|Southern
|2,696
|6,629
|9,325
|3.2%
|Tairawhiti
|410
|497
|907
|2.2%
|Taranaki
|1,317
|1,564
|2,881
|2.8%
|Waikato
|3,841
|6,262
|10,103
|2.8%
|Wairarapa
|478
|725
|1,203
|2.9%
|West Coast
|381
|739
|1,120
|4.0%
|Whanganui
|659
|888
|1,547
|2.7%
|New Zealand
|39,025
|90,977
|130,002
|3.1%
|Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October
Cumulative DHB COVID-19 vaccination data
|DHB of residence(Grouped)
|First
|Second
|First %
|Second %
|Auckland Metro
|1,269,101
|1,013,593
|89%
|71%
|Bay of Plenty
|172,512
|122,911
|80%
|57%
|Canterbury
|415,749
|287,968
|86%
|60%
|Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley
|354,507
|268,079
|88%
|67%
|Hawke's Bay
|118,291
|93,353
|81%
|64%
|Lakes
|72,164
|53,818
|76%
|57%
|MidCentral
|125,968
|97,492
|83%
|64%
|Nelson Marlborough
|113,065
|94,573
|83%
|70%
|Northland
|121,865
|93,756
|76%
|58%
|South Canterbury
|43,340
|34,402
|82%
|65%
|Southern
|248,412
|197,347
|86%
|69%
|Tairawhiti
|31,004
|24,248
|74%
|58%
|Taranaki
|81,559
|58,250
|80%
|57%
|Waikato
|296,184
|228,721
|83%
|64%
|Wairarapa
|33,998
|26,843
|82%
|65%
|West Coast
|21,366
|16,462
|77%
|59%
|Whanganui
|44,081
|35,046
|77%
|61%
|New Zealand
|3,565,822
|2,748,360
|85%
|65%
|Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October
Super Saturday Māori COVID-19 vaccination data
|DHB of Residence
|First
|Second
|Total
|Total % Pop
|Auckland Metro
|1,888
|2,797
|4,685
|3.5%
|Bay of Plenty
|831
|666
|1,497
|3.1%
|Canterbury
|670
|738
|1,408
|3.8%
|Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley
|796
|1,039
|1,835
|4.0%
|Hawke's Bay
|1,128
|942
|2,070
|6.1%
|Lakes
|609
|544
|1,153
|3.8%
|MidCentral
|566
|511
|1,077
|4.4%
|Nelson Marlborough
|174
|167
|341
|3.0%
|Northland
|1,279
|963
|2,242
|4.4%
|South Canterbury
|52
|51
|103
|3.0%
|Southern
|346
|465
|811
|3.4%
|Tairawhiti
|275
|232
|507
|2.6%
|Taranaki
|370
|246
|616
|3.9%
|Waikato
|1,437
|1,121
|2,558
|3.7%
|Wairarapa
|126
|115
|241
|3.8%
|West Coast
|48
|82
|130
|4.7%
|Whanganui
|225
|195
|420
|3.1%
|New Zealand
|10,825
|10,877
|21,702
|3.8%
|Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October
Cumulative Māori COVID-19 vaccination data
|DHB of Residence
|First
|Second
|First %
|Second %
|Auckland Metro
|94,346
|64,653
|71%
|49%
|Bay of Plenty
|28,022
|17,451
|59%
|37%
|Canterbury
|25,338
|15,928
|69%
|43%
|Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley
|33,383
|22,680
|72%
|49%
|Hawke's Bay
|21,247
|14,647
|62%
|43%
|Lakes
|17,866
|11,731
|59%
|39%
|MidCentral
|15,912
|10,858
|66%
|45%
|Nelson Marlborough
|7,308
|5,273
|65%
|47%
|Northland
|31,007
|20,610
|61%
|41%
|South Canterbury
|2,211
|1,539
|64%
|45%
|Southern
|16,529
|12,028
|70%
|51%
|Tairawhiti
|12,337
|8,884
|62%
|45%
|Taranaki
|9,787
|5,985
|62%
|38%
|Waikato
|45,934
|30,391
|66%
|44%
|Wairarapa
|4,027
|2,713
|64%
|43%
|West Coast
|1,813
|1,204
|66%
|44%
|Whanganui
|8,148
|5,728
|60%
|42%
|New Zealand
|375,387
|252,419
|66%
|44%
|Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October
Super Saturday Pacific COVID-19 vaccination data
|DHB of residence(Grouped)
|First
|Second
|Total
|Total % Pop
|Auckland Metro
|2,715
|5,899
|8,614
|4.3%
|Bay of Plenty
|70
|56
|126
|3.4%
|Canterbury
|225
|327
|552
|4.3%
|Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley
|442
|757
|1,199
|4.1%
|Hawke's Bay
|147
|217
|364
|7.3%
|Lakes
|59
|48
|107
|4.7%
|MidCentral
|58
|100
|158
|3.5%
|Nelson Marlborough
|47
|112
|159
|7.5%