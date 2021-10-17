Super Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Data Update

Yesterday was Super Saturday, and what a success it was! A huge number of people across the country went out and got their COVID-19 vaccination.

85% of New Zealanders have now had their first dose, up 2% on Super Saturday.

65% of the population are fully vaccinated, up 3% on Super Saturday.

Across the country, 10,825 Māori went out and got their first dose and a further 10,877 got their second dose, which has helped Māori vaccination levels jump a huge 5.4% since last Sunday.

Overall, 65% of the Māori population or 375,000 people have now had their first dose - 250,000 of those are fully vaccinated.

By ethnicity, Māori also had the highest proportion of first doses on Super Saturday, with 50% of all Māori vaccinations being the first dose.

Congratulations to Kawerau District, which started Super Saturday with the lowest first dose rate in the country, but by the end of yesterday, it had the biggest daily percentage increase for first doses given.

Māori vaccinations in Hawke’s Bay jumped a massive 3% on Super Saturday, with over 1,100 getting their first dose.

A huge shout out to the Super Saturday vaccine centres with the highest first dose vaccinations rates - Park and Fly at Auckland Airport, PAK'nSAVE Napier and Christchurch Arena Carpark.

Thank you to all those who were hesitant, but went out and got their vaccine yesterday.

Now’s a great time to have a chat with friends and whanau, help answer any of their questions they might have, and encourage them to go out and get their vaccine today.

Super Saturday DHB COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of residence(Grouped) First Second Total Total % Pop Auckland Metro 8,905 32,041 40,946 2.9% Bay of Plenty 2,167 3,881 6,048 2.8% Canterbury 5,028 12,009 17,037 3.5% Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley 2,970 10,496 13,466 3.4% Hawke's Bay 2,547 4,041 6,588 4.5% Lakes 1,200 1,823 3,023 3.2% MidCentral 1,912 3,466 5,378 3.5% Nelson Marlborough 1,035 2,203 3,238 2.4% Northland 2,342 2,773 5,115 3.2% South Canterbury 507 891 1,398 2.7% Southern 2,696 6,629 9,325 3.2% Tairawhiti 410 497 907 2.2% Taranaki 1,317 1,564 2,881 2.8% Waikato 3,841 6,262 10,103 2.8% Wairarapa 478 725 1,203 2.9% West Coast 381 739 1,120 4.0% Whanganui 659 888 1,547 2.7% New Zealand 39,025 90,977 130,002 3.1% Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

Cumulative DHB COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of residence(Grouped) First Second First % Second % Auckland Metro 1,269,101 1,013,593 89% 71% Bay of Plenty 172,512 122,911 80% 57% Canterbury 415,749 287,968 86% 60% Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley 354,507 268,079 88% 67% Hawke's Bay 118,291 93,353 81% 64% Lakes 72,164 53,818 76% 57% MidCentral 125,968 97,492 83% 64% Nelson Marlborough 113,065 94,573 83% 70% Northland 121,865 93,756 76% 58% South Canterbury 43,340 34,402 82% 65% Southern 248,412 197,347 86% 69% Tairawhiti 31,004 24,248 74% 58% Taranaki 81,559 58,250 80% 57% Waikato 296,184 228,721 83% 64% Wairarapa 33,998 26,843 82% 65% West Coast 21,366 16,462 77% 59% Whanganui 44,081 35,046 77% 61% New Zealand 3,565,822 2,748,360 85% 65% Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

Super Saturday Māori COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of Residence First Second Total Total % Pop Auckland Metro 1,888 2,797 4,685 3.5% Bay of Plenty 831 666 1,497 3.1% Canterbury 670 738 1,408 3.8% Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley 796 1,039 1,835 4.0% Hawke's Bay 1,128 942 2,070 6.1% Lakes 609 544 1,153 3.8% MidCentral 566 511 1,077 4.4% Nelson Marlborough 174 167 341 3.0% Northland 1,279 963 2,242 4.4% South Canterbury 52 51 103 3.0% Southern 346 465 811 3.4% Tairawhiti 275 232 507 2.6% Taranaki 370 246 616 3.9% Waikato 1,437 1,121 2,558 3.7% Wairarapa 126 115 241 3.8% West Coast 48 82 130 4.7% Whanganui 225 195 420 3.1% New Zealand 10,825 10,877 21,702 3.8% Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

Cumulative Māori COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of Residence First Second First % Second % Auckland Metro 94,346 64,653 71% 49% Bay of Plenty 28,022 17,451 59% 37% Canterbury 25,338 15,928 69% 43% Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley 33,383 22,680 72% 49% Hawke's Bay 21,247 14,647 62% 43% Lakes 17,866 11,731 59% 39% MidCentral 15,912 10,858 66% 45% Nelson Marlborough 7,308 5,273 65% 47% Northland 31,007 20,610 61% 41% South Canterbury 2,211 1,539 64% 45% Southern 16,529 12,028 70% 51% Tairawhiti 12,337 8,884 62% 45% Taranaki 9,787 5,985 62% 38% Waikato 45,934 30,391 66% 44% Wairarapa 4,027 2,713 64% 43% West Coast 1,813 1,204 66% 44% Whanganui 8,148 5,728 60% 42% New Zealand 375,387 252,419 66% 44% Overseas/unknown included in total. Figures as at 11:59pm on 16 October

Super Saturday Pacific COVID-19 vaccination data

DHB of residence(Grouped) First Second Total Total % Pop Auckland Metro 2,715 5,899 8,614 4.3% Bay of Plenty 70 56 126 3.4% Canterbury 225 327 552 4.3% Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley 442 757 1,199 4.1% Hawke's Bay 147 217 364 7.3% Lakes 59 48 107 4.7% MidCentral 58 100 158 3.5% Nelson Marlborough 47 112 159 7.5%

© Scoop Media

