News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

60 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 5 New Border Cases; 89 Percent Of Aucklanders Complete One Vaccine Dose

Monday, 18 October 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


18 October 

There are 60 new community cases today; 57 in Auckland and three in the Waikato. As at 10am, 36 of these cases are linked - 18 of which are household contacts - and 24 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak. 
 

Cases  
Number of new community cases 60 
Number of new cases identified at the border Five 
Location of new community cases Auckland (57) Waikato (3) 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,943 (1,350 of whom have recovered); Waikato 45 (3 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 2,005 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community 25 of yesterday’s 51 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 26 of yesterday’s 51 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 36 of today’s 60 cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 24 of today’s 60 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,841 (in the current cluster) (140 unlinked from the past 14 days) 
Cases in hospital 30 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (12); Auckland (13) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Five 
Confirmed cases (total) * 4,696 since pandemic began 
Historical cases 171 out of 2,881 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1896 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 83% 
Percentage with at least one test result 75% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 455 (as at 10am 18 October) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,773,075 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 20,809 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,490 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,355 
Testing centres in Auckland 19 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections Ongoing detections at most sites across Auckland 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,344,212; 1st doses: 3,572,298 (85%); 2nd doses: 2,271,914 (66%) 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 29,661; 1st doses: 6,253 2nd doses: 23,408 
Mâori 1st doses: 376,983 (66%); 2nd doses: 254,631 (45%) 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 230,361 (80%); 2nd doses: 170,091 (59%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,294,199: 1st doses: 1,271,322 (89%); 2nd doses: 1,022,871 (71%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 11,259: 1st doses: 2,005; 2nd doses: 9,254 
NZ COVID Tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,305,233 
Poster scans (total) 438,013,153 
Manual diary entries (total) 18,490,337 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,040,250 
  

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
14 October USA Direct Day 0/Routine Auckland 
14 October Lebanon United Arab Emirates Day 0/Routine Auckland 
14 October India United Arab Emirates Day 2/Routine Auckland 
14 October Greece To be advised Day 3/Routine Auckland 
15 October United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 0/Routine Auckland

*One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as under investigation as a possible historical case and has been removed from the case total.

Northland update

A number of testing sites remain open around Northland today, including at the Three Furlongs Bar and Grill in Kaiwaka – on the boundary between Northland and Auckland. This site will also be open for testing tomorrow.

Auckland update

A staff member at Remuera Gardens retirement village in Auckland has been confirmed as having COVID-19 and was at work whilst infectious.

Public health staff are confident the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, testing is being arranged for all staff and residents. Both staff and residents at the village have very high vaccination rates.

Public health staff in Auckland are continuing to urge anyone who is moving around Auckland in Level 3 to get a test if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today.A full list of sites and opening hours can be found on the

Healthpoint

website.

Mobile surveillance testing of residential facilities is continuing, including emergency housing, transitional housing, boarding houses, motels and community housing providers. So far, testing has been completed at approximately 50 sites.

Waikato update

There are three new cases in Waikato. One is linked to known cases, while interviews and investigations are continuing to determine any link for the other two cases.

Investigations are also continuing to determine the links of two cases reported last week and two cases from yesterday.

Waikato DHB’s

website

and

Healthpoint

have up to date information on community testing centres in the region. Pop up testing sites have opened in Hamilton, Whatawhata (west of Hamilton) and Kihikihi (near Te Awamutu).

Yesterday there were 4,020 tests undertaken in Waikato and almost 1,489 doses of vaccine administered.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 