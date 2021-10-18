COVID-19 Public Advisory - 18 October

Today there are three new community cases of COVID-19 in the Waikato. One was confirmed as a close household contact of an existing case while two are currently under investigation. The region has a total of 45 cases.

Location of COVID-19 cases

Location Number of cases Raglan 22 Hamilton 19 Cambridge 2 Kawhia 1 Kihikihi 1 45

Pop-up testing sites have been set up in Kihikihi, just south of Te Awamutu, and at Whatawhata, west of Hamilton, where a community case has connections.

Priority testing is people who are symptomatic or who hae been at a location of interest or have been instructed to be tested by Public Health or their GP.

Pop-up testing continues in Hamilton at Claudelands Event Centre and Te Kōhao Health on Wairere Drive, alongside the ongoing community testing centre at Founders Theatre. Testing in Raglan and Te Awamutu is now being done at general practices.

Locations of interest in the Waikato can be found on the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest.

Total tests taken Sunday 17 October: 4030.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

The availability of community testing centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change daily. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, on Healthpoint and on our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.

Kihikihi

Kihikihi Domain

Gate 2, Dick Street, Kihikihi

Monday and Tuesday 10am - 2pm

Whatawhata

Te Papa o Rotu Marae, 145 Māori Point Road, Whatawhata

Monday and Tuesday, 12pm - 3pm

Hamilton

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am - 6pm

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Monday 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations: Successful Super Saturday in the Waikato

The people of Waikato embraced Saturday’s national super vaccination event with 10,279 COVID-19 vaccinations delivered across the region in just one day.

Vaccinations were offered at more than 65 sites with prizes, food and music creating a party atmosphere at many locations.

Saturday’s vaccination total was the second highest daily total ever in Waikato. Of the 10,279 doses, 39% were first doses and 61% second doses.

Super Saturday also saw the highest number of Māori in a day vaccinated (2644) with 57% receiving their first dose. The event attracted younger people, with 57% of vaccinations delivered to people aged under 40.

Most vaccinations took place in Hamilton (4178), followed by Waipa (1384). The biggest percentage of vaccinations to Māori were in Waitomo district (50%) and Hauraki led the population stakes with 47 people per 1000 vaccinated on Saturday.

Vaccinations took place at schools, on marae and in car parks as well as at kaupapa Māori and Pacific provider clinics, general practices, pharmacies and community vaccination centres. The day was supported by local authorities, community groups, businesses and the media.

Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is as at 2pm, 18 October 2021.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 122,744 98,045 81.8% 65.4% Hauraki District 12,899 9320 74.0% 53.5% Matamata-Piako District 24,642 17,952 79.8% 58.2% Ōtorohanga District 6263 4409 70.1% 49.3% Ruapehu District 4908 3427 70.0% 48.9% South Waikato District 14,746 10,306 70.9% 49.6% Thames-Coromandel District 22,507 18,537 80.4% 66.2% Waikato District 40,105 31,158 78.9% 61.3% Waipa District 41,868 32,268 86.2% 66.5% Waitomo District 6072 4474 75.5% 55.6% Waikato region 296,754 229,896 80.1% 62.1%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 9.13am 18 October), 523,453 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

295,505 first doses have been administered

227,948 second doses have been administered

On Sunday 18 October, 1,489 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up to date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

