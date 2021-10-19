News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

94 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 5 New Border Cases; 89 Percent Of Aucklanders Receive One Vaccine Dose

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are 94 new community cases of COVID-19 to report today; 87 in Auckland and seven in Waikato. As of 10am, 41 of these cases are linked – 26 of which are household contacts – and 53 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak. 
 

Cases  
Number of new community cases 94 
Number of new cases identified at the border Five 
Location of new community cases Auckland (87) Waikato (7) 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 2,030 (1,360 of whom have recovered); Waikato 52 (7 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 2,099 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community 34 of yesterday’s 60 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 26 of yesterday’s 60 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 41 of today’s 94 cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 53 of today’s 94 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,891 (in the current cluster) (183 unlinked from the past 14 days) 
Cases in hospital 38 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (12); Auckland (18) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Five 
Confirmed cases (total)* 4,794 since pandemic began 
Historical cases 171 out of 2,979 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,039 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 82% 
Percentage with at least one test result 73% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 439 (as at 10am 19 October) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,789,996 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 16,921 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,688 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,406 
Testing centres in Auckland 19 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections Ongoing detections at most sites across Auckland, as well as new but expected detections in Hamilton and Te Awamutu. 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,387,870; 1st doses: 3,582,822 (85%); 2nd doses: 2,805,048 (67%) 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 42,793; 1st doses: 10,025 2nd doses: 32,768 
Māori 1st doses: 379,563 (66%); 2nd doses: 258,018 (45%) 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 231,295 (81%); 2nd doses: 171,818 (60%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,308,268: 1st doses: 1,274,317 (89%); 2nd doses: 1,033,951 (72%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 14,026: 1st doses: 2,960; 2nd doses: 11,066 
NZ COVID Tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,307,226 
Poster scans (total) 440,181,234 
Manual diary entries (total) 18,551,273 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,993,155

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
14 October United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 3/Routine Auckland 
14 October United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 3/Routine Auckland 
14 October United Arab Emirates Direct flight Day 3/Routine Auckland 
16 October United Arab Emirates Direct flight Day 0/Routine Auckland 
16 October United Arab Emirates Direct flight Day 0/Routine Auckland

*One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as under investigation as a possible historical case and has been removed from the case total.

Auckland update

Public health staff are continuing to urge anyone in Auckland to, please, get a test if they have symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of which suburb they live in.

There are increased cases across the region, so everyone needs to remain vigilant.

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today. A list of sites, and their opening hours, can be found on the

Healthpoint website

.

Mobile surveillance testing of residential facilities is also continuing, including emergency housing, transitional housing, boarding houses, motels and community housing providers. So far, this testing has involved around 50 sites.

Waikato update

There are seven new cases to report today in the Waikato region – initial interviews show all are linked to known cases.

Investigations are continuing to determine the links of two cases reported last week and two cases reported on Sunday (17 October).

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out regionwide testing, to rule out any undetected community spread of COVID-19, with around 3,370 swabs taken across the region yesterday.

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the

Healthpoint website

and the

Waikato DHB website

. Pop up testing sites are also operating in Hamilton, Whatawhata (west of Hamilton) and Kihikihi (near Te Awamutu).

Meanwhile, vaccination rates in Waikato remained steady yesterday with 2,939 people receiving a dose – of these, 891 were first doses, and a further 2,048 were second doses.

A total of 529,803 vaccines have been administered across the region to date.

Northland update

We are continuing to encourage anyone in Northland who is symptomatic to get a test.

Yesterday there were 953 tests taken across the region. All tests processed to date have returned negative.

Today there are nine testing centres open across Northland, including the Three Furlongs Bar and Grill in Kaiwaka – on the boundary between Northland and Auckland.

Testing locations across the region are available on the

Healthpoint website

and the

Northland DHB website

.

Northland is at Alert Level 3. The region will move to Alert Level 2 at 11:59pm tonight (Tuesday 19 October).

