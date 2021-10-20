News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Latest Update On COVID-19 Testing

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

There were four new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, one in Raglan, one in Hamilton, and two in Te Awamutu. Two cases are in the Hamilton community isolation facility and have been linked to existing cases. Interviews with the two community cases are scheduled for today.

The region has a total of 56 cases.

Location of COVID-19 cases

Location Number of cases 
Raglan 23 
Hamilton 19 
Cambridge 
Kawhia 
Kihikihi 
Te Awamutu 
Whatawhata 
 56

Pop-up testing sites are operating today in Kihikihi (near Te Awamutu), Whatawhata, Te Awamutu, Raglan and Hamilton.

The low number of locations of interest in the Waikato throughout this resurgence indicates contact has largely been limited to between individuals and in private settings rather than in public spaces where there is a greater risk of community exposure.

Waikato continues to be under Alert Level 3 which further reduces the risk of public exposure events.

Public Health investigations into the new cases are continuing. Information on locations of interest is published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is available: www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

Total tests taken Tuesday 19 October: 3,829.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

The availability of community testing centres is based on our assessment of demand and may change daily. Locations for community testing are updated in this advisory, on our website, on Healthpoint and on our Facebook page as soon as they are confirmed for the next day.

Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark

Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Wednesday - Friday, 10am – 4.30pm

Kihikihi

Kihikihi Domain

Gate 2 Speedway entrance, Dick Street, Kihikihi

Wednesday, 10am - 2pm

Whatawhata

Te Papa o Rotu Marae, 145 Māori Point Road, Whatawhata

Wednesday, 12.30pm - 3.30pm

Raglan

Raglan rugby grounds car park, Cross Street, Raglan

Wednesday – Friday, 10am - 1pm

Hamilton

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am - 6pm

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is as at 2pm 19 October 2021 and is the latest data available.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population 
Hamilton City123,15698,96182.1% 66.0% 
Hauraki District 12,913 9364 74.1% 53.7% 
Matamata-Piako District 24,709 18,114 80.0% 58.7% 
Ōtorohanga District 6293446870.4%50.0%
Ruapehu District 4917343370.2%49.0%
South Waikato District 14,844 10,418 71.4% 50.1% 
Thames-Coromandel District 22,549 18,652 80.5% 66.6% 
Waikato District 40,204 31,403 79.1% 61.8% 
Waipa District 42,060 32,697 86.6% 67.3% 
Waitomo District 6113 4523 76.0% 56.2% 
Waikato region297,759 232,034 80.4% 62.6%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 10.37am 20 October), 530,267 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

  • 297,683 first doses have been administered
  • 232,584 second doses have been administered
  • On Tuesday 19 October, 3,056 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed from today. Local vaccination rates are high with 86.6 % of the eligible population having had their first dose and 67.3% fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

  • Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
  • Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up to date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
  • In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
  • Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
  • People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

  • If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
  • If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
  • Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
  • We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

  • It is free to get a COVID-19 test
  • GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first
  • Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment
  • After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic
  • We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

