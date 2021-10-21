102 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 2 New Border Cases; Vaccination Rates Continue To Climb

There are 102 new community cases of COVID-19 to report today; 94 in Auckland and eight in Waikato. As at 10am, 62 of these cases are linked - including 30 household contacts - and 40 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak. The sharp rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of COVID-19, and particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection.



Cases Number of new community cases 102 Number of new cases identified at the border Two (including one historical) Location of new community cases Auckland (94) Waikato (8) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 2,179 (1,363 of whom have recovered); Waikato 64 (10 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total)* 2,260 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community** 23 of 56 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious ** 33 of 56 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 62 of today’s 102 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 40 of today’s 102 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,028 (in the current cluster) (199 unlinked from the past 14 days) Cases in hospital 46 (total): North Shore (7); Middlemore (14); Auckland (24); Waikato (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Confirmed cases (total)* 4,956 since pandemic began Historical cases 172 out of 3,141 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,143 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 83% Percentage with at least one test result 77% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 401 (as at 10am 21 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,842,993 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 26,669 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,759 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,199 Testing centres in Auckland 19 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,474,746 1st doses: 3,604,171 (86%); 2nd doses: 2,870,575 (68%) Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 43,087 1st doses: 10,410 2nd doses: 32,677 Mâori 1st doses: 384,711 (67%); 2nd doses: 265,424 (46%) Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 233,071 (81%); 2nd doses: 175,061 (61%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,333,432: 1st doses: 1,279,759 (89%); 2nd doses: 1,053,673 (74%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 12,558 1st doses: 2,684; 2nd doses: 9,874 NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,311,053 Poster scans (total) 444,997,102 Manual diary entries (total) 18,673,075 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,371,951

New cases identified at the border

Arrival

date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

14 October USA Direct Day 0/Routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 15 October United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland

*One previously reported community case has been reclassified as not a case. A further case identified at the border has been reclassified as under investigation. The two cases have been removed from the case total.

**The number of cases here may sometimes differ from those reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframe and reclassifications.

Allied Health professionals

The Ministry has updated its guidance for Allied Health professionals working in settings outside DHBs, clarifying they can all provide services under alert level 3.

There are more than 43 different Allied Health professions which include physiotherapists, chiropractors and osteopaths.

The Ministry has worked with the sector on maintaining a balance between protecting patients and maintaining their general wellbeing. The change will enable roughly 2000 allied health professionals in Auckland alone to continue to see patients, ensuring more people are treated in the community, and preventing some trips to primary care or hospital settings.

Even though these alert level 3 barriers have now been removed, providers must still screen patients, and practice all COVID-19 measures such as appropriate distancing, strict use of infection, prevention and control measures, PPE use and scanning in.

Providers should also continue to offer telehealth services if this is an appropriate alternative.

The Ministry thanks the thousands of hard-working Allied Health professionals throughout the past 20 months.

Auckland update

Testing across Auckland is continuing, with a focus on suburbs with higher positivity rates where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

People with symptoms, even if they are mild symptoms, and even if they are vaccinated, in New Lynn and the North Shore suburbs of Rosedale, Redvale, and Bayswater should get tested as soon as possible, and isolate until they receive a negative result.

This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of COVID-19in these communities is identified as quickly as possible.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

.

For all testinglocations nationwide, visit

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Auckland Regional Public Health is supporting 151 COVID-19 cases in the community, across 87 households, to safely isolate at home.

Home isolation is part of an interim model initially involving a limited number of people and gives time for primary care such as GPs to be ready to take on case management.

Waikato update

There are eight new cases to report today in the Waikato region, all in the Te Awamutu area. Seven have already been linked to known cases, and the Public Health team plans to speak with the remaining case today.

One of the Waikato cases undertook permitted travel to Hawke’s Bay last Friday prior to becoming confirmed case. The case returned to Te Awamutu before testing positive.

Both contacts have been tested and have returned negative day six results.

Meanwhile, Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out testing throughout the region, to help determine any undetected community spread of COVID-19.

In particular people in the Te Awamutu are urged to get tested if they or anyone in their household has symptoms, or if they have travelled out of Te Awamutu over the past week for work or other activities, whether you have symptoms or not.

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the

Healthpoint website

and the

Waikato DHB website

.

Vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday with 3,276 people receiving a dose – of these, 1,058 were first doses, and a further 2,218 were second doses. There were also around 3160 swabs taken across the region yesterday.

