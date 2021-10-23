Four Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Northland

Northland DHB is strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated and tested, following confirmation of four confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Northland. All four cases are related to each other and the two newest cases are children under 12 years of age.

Support has been put in place for the whanau, who have worked cooperatively with the Public Health team to identify locations of interest.

Locations of interest for Northland have been updated on the Ministry of Health website this morning and further locations are expected to be added later today.

Parua Bay Tavern closed yesterday after one staff member self-isolated due to having contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case outside of work. All staff who have been self-isolating have tested negative for COVID-19. Parua Bay Tavern is not a place of intersest and will reopen tomorrow.

In response to the active cases in the region the Hospital Visitor Policy has also been updated for Whangārei, Kaitaia, Dargaville and Bay of Islands Hospitals.

The current policy states that one support person can accompany patients who are receiving end of life care, children, or women who are in labour. Visitors must wear a mask and visitor screening is in place at all hospital entrances.

Northland DHB Incident Controller Sarah Hoyle said that having active cases in the region is an important reminder for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

“It is also important that anyone who has been at a location of interest, or who has cold and flu symptoms, gets a test,” she said.

Community Based Testing Centres and Vaccination Clinics are open around Northland over the weekend. For further information about sites and opening times, people should check the Healthpoint website: www.healthpoint.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

