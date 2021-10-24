Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Ōtorohanga

Waikato DHB has this evening advised the Ministry of two positive COVID-19 cases in Ōtorohanga.

Early indications are that these two cases are close contacts of a previously confirmed case from Te Awamutu. They were tested yesterday and received their results back today.

The two cases are now isolating locally in dedicated accommodation, with public health oversight.

Investigations are continuing to determine further details around the cases movements and another update will be provided tomorrow.

Waikato DHB is opening a testing site in the township from tomorrow (Monday) between 11am and 3pm and is encouraging anyone in the township who may have any symptoms to take a test. The site will be at Ōtorohanga Club – 107 Maniapoto Street.

These two cases will be formally added to the Ministry’s case total tomorrow at 1pm.

