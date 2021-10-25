109 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 2 New Border Cases; 87% Of Eligible New Zealanders Receive One Vaccine Dose

There are 109 new community cases of COVID-19 to report today.

As at 10am, 47 of these cases are linked - including 30 household contacts - and 62 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.



Cases Number of new community cases 109 Number of new cases identified at the border Two Location of new community cases Auckland (103), Waikato (4)*, Northland (2) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 2,569 (1,423 of whom have recovered); Waikato 87 (16 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 7 (active cases); Blenheim 1 (active case) Number of community cases (total) 2,681 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 25 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious ** 54 of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 47 of today’s 109 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 62 of today’s 109 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,314 (in the current cluster) (307 unlinked from the past 14 days) Cases in hospital 35 (total, down from 50 yesterday): North Shore (7); Middlemore (13); Auckland (14); Waikato (1)

Average age of current hospitalisations: 42 years old Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) 5,389 since pandemic began Historical cases 174 out of 3,576 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,636 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 78% Percentage with at least one test result 76% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 372 (as at 10am 25 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,947,612 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 24,343 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,966 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,934 Testing centres in Auckland 14 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,623,500; 1st doses: 3,643,337 (87%); 2nd doses: 2,980,163 (71%) Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 18,985; 1st doses: 5,335; 2nd doses: 13,650 Māori 393,632 (69%); 2nd doses: 276,650 (48%) Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 237,699 (83%); 2nd doses: 184,346 (64%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,391,159; 1st doses: 1,292,425 (90%); 2nd doses: 1,098,734 (77%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 7,964: 1st doses: 1,730, 2nd doses: 6,234 NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,319,323 Poster scans (total) 454,039,428 Manual diary entries (total) 18,899,973 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,045,056

Today’s cases

*Two cases of COVID-19 in Ōtorohanga, Waikato, announced last night, were confirmed after the Ministry’s daily reporting period, so are included in today’s overall case tally.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 10 October** United States of America Direct flight Day 12/Routine Christchurch 20 October United Kingdom Singapore Day 2/Routine Christchurch

**As standard protocol, any cases detected at day 12, or after, are investigated further, to rule out in-facility transmission.

Blenheim update; Tokoroa link

Interviews with the COVID-19 positive case who is currently in isolation in Blenheim are ongoing.

A third contact has now returned a negative test. This follows the return of negative tests from two earlier contacts yesterday. All three contacts are now isolating and being managed by Nelson Marlborough Health.

We can also confirm the case who recently travelled to Blenheim had spent the night at a residential address in Tokoroa before flying from Rotorua Airport. Public Health officials are now investigating whether there are any potential exposure events in the area, associated with this case.

People living in Tokoroa and Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough, in particular, are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, which is regularly updated.

We are also asking residents in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Testing in the region is available today and tomorrow in Blenheim at Horton Park, off Redwood Street until 5.30pm, in Nelson at the Saxton Field parking area in Suffolk Road in Stoke today and tomorrow until 4pm.

Yesterday, there were 419 tests processed across the region (301 in Marlborough) and 444 vaccinations across the region. Vaccination is available today and tomorrow by walk-in at the Blenheim, Nelson and Richmond vaccination centres, with details available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.

Ōtorohanga update

A pop-up testing site will be open in Ōtorohanga today after two people in the Waikato town tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

It is at the Ōtorohanga Sports Club Carpark, at the Island Reserve on Orahiri Terrace and will be open until 3pm.

As reported last night, these two cases are close contacts of a previously confirmed case from Te Awamutu. They are now isolating locally in dedicated accommodation, with public health oversight.

Investigations are continuing today to determine their movements.

Waikato update

The two cases in Ōtorohanga, announced last night, were confirmed after the Ministry’s daily reporting period, so are included in today’s overall case tally.

There are two further new cases to report in Waikato today; one in Hamilton and one in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi. All are known contacts of existing cases and have been in touch with Public Health officials.

This brings total cases for Waikato during this outbreak to 87, with six cases for which epidemiological links remain under investigation.

We are urging anyone in Waikato to get tested if they have any symptoms which could be COVID-19 or if you believe you have been in contact with a case.

Testing locations can be viewed on the Healthpoint website and Waikato DHB website, with testing available throughout Labour Weekend.

Yesterday 4,820 tests were processed for Waikato. While vaccinations dropped to 939, this was expected over the long weekend with fewer sites operating.

Waikato DHB is calling for people to take advantage of the holiday break to get vaccinated, with walk-ins available at many sites across the region.

Northland update

Today we are reporting two new expected and linked cases of COVID-19 in Northland, who were in isolation throughout their infectious period.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northland, associated with this outbreak, is now seven.

With 11 locations of interest across Northland confirmed so far, people living in Northland are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s website, which is updated regularly.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest at the specified times is asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received and they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

We would like to remind people that, as standard protocol, locations of interest are deep cleaned to ensure there is no ongoing risk of transmission from the premise.

As an additional precaution, we recommend that everyone wears face coverings in public areas, washes their hands regularly, and regularly uses the NZ COVID Tracer app to keep track of everywhere they go, and get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Additional testing, and vaccinations clinics, in the area has been arranged and is available here:

- Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital – open 9am to 4pm

- Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place – open 9am to 4pm

- Rawene, Rawene Hospital - 9am-2pm (testing only)

- Ôhaeawai – Ôhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms – open 10am to 4pm

- Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital – open 10am to 3pm

- Whangârei – 20 Winger Crescent – open 9am to 4pm

Yesterday there were 633 swabs taken across the region. Meanwhile, there were 333 vaccinations administered in Northland yesterday – of these, 216 were first doses, and a further 117 were second doses.

Those in Northland are also reminded to get vaccinated this weekend if they have not already. All vaccination clinic locations across the region are available on the Northland DHB website. The Northland region remains at Alert Level 2.

Auckland update

As noted in yesterday’s 1pm COVID-19 update, Auckland public health officials continue to urge residents of the North Shore suburbs of Redvale and Rosedale – with even the mildest of symptoms – to get tested, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

This follows high positivity rates of more than 6% in Redvale and 3.8% in Rosedale.

This testing will help to provide assurance that there is not undetected spread of COVID-19in these communities.And that if there is any undetected transmission, this is identified as quickly as possible.

There is good testing capacity available this long weekend at community testing sites, GPs and urgent care clinics.

Testing is available at Community Testing Centres in:

- EventfindaStadium, 17Silverfield,Wairau Valley – open 8.30am to 4.30pm

- North Harbour Stadium,OtehaValley Road in Carpark B– open 8.30am to 4.30pm

- Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road andKilhamAvenue– open 6.30am to 6.30pm

- Whânau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson, Corner of Edsel and Catherine Street – open 8am to 2pm

- Massey Pop-up Community Testing Centre, Carpark of Community Hub, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Road – open 7.30am to 6pm

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics, the locations of these can be found onthe Healthpoint website.

Testing and Vaccination reminder

We are continuing to urge anyone, and particularly those in areas with confirmed cases to get a test if you have any symptoms – even those who are full vaccinated or with very mild symptoms should get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results.

Vaccination remains our number one protection against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is safe, will help stop you getting seriously ill, and could save your life.

