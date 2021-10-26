NZ Covid Home Isolation A Step Closer

New Zealand’s managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) initiative has moved a step closer with the announcement of a partnership between Jupl NZ and Travel Lab NZ.

Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery says the joint venture is the first stage for allowing Kiwis to return home safely avoiding the MIQ system which, for many, is heartbreakingly long.

“It may also be used domestically to manage large numbers of covid infected people in approved home isolation places.

“The aim of this strategy is to use technology to eliminate human error and provide the government with documented assurances that covid home isolation can effectively prevent widespread community transmission of covid.”

Jupl is a leader in medical grade personal monitoring systems which comply with mandatory privacy regulations.

It is responsible for ensuring that quarantined individuals are fitted with a non- removable wristband upon arrival during their home isolation.

The wrist strap is paired with a Jupl phone which connects to a cloud based server monitoring someone’s movements 24/7.

If the person breaches their designated quarantine area or removes their wristband an alarm is automatically sent to MIQ security staff.

Travel Lab was launched a year ago after a team of experienced travel professionals got together to re-invent how travel could safely operate in a covid world.

Headed up by veteran travel leader Simon McKearney, a former chief executive of Helloworld NZ, Travel Lab will be utilising the Jupl technology that has never been applied to the NZ travel industry.

Travel Lab will organise all NZ home isolation travel arrangements from inbound bookings through to regional transfers to MBIE approved home isolation facilities.

McKearney says Travel Lab is associated with a number of businesses working synergistically to provide travellers with a raft of personally curated travel services.

Many travel agents have been working for clients, trying to help them home through the MIQ system.

One of the other businesses we work with, TFhub.co.nz, has taken registrations from hundreds of agents wanting to be part of the travel landscape going forward.

Many have been utilised for government contact tracing and Healthline work but it’s now time they were involved at an even greater level.”

Avery says the travel guardian concept took the market leading technology of Jupl into the travel sector to be alongside travellers when and where they needed help anywhere in the world. It has now been adapted to provide end to end guardianship.

Travel is made safer by providing clients with travel packs containing the highest quality respirator masks and hand sanitisers to protect them against contracting covid by airborne transmission from touching contaminated surfaces during their travels.

McKearney says they make sure that prior to departure travellers have the correct and valid covid entry documents.

“If they are wearing a Jupl watch they can track them globally and, if necessary, automatically reroute their travel plans and reschedule their home isolation booking accordingly.

“This is the future of travel in a covid world and another part of the reinvention of tourism.”

