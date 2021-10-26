News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Covid Home Isolation A Step Closer

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand’s managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) initiative has moved a step closer with the announcement of a partnership between Jupl NZ and Travel Lab NZ.

Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery says the joint venture is the first stage for allowing Kiwis to return home safely avoiding the MIQ system which, for many, is heartbreakingly long.

“It may also be used domestically to manage large numbers of covid infected people in approved home isolation places.

“The aim of this strategy is to use technology to eliminate human error and provide the government with documented assurances that covid home isolation can effectively prevent widespread community transmission of covid.”

Jupl is a leader in medical grade personal monitoring systems which comply with mandatory privacy regulations.

It is responsible for ensuring that quarantined individuals are fitted with a non- removable wristband upon arrival during their home isolation.

The wrist strap is paired with a Jupl phone which connects to a cloud based server monitoring someone’s movements 24/7.

If the person breaches their designated quarantine area or removes their wristband an alarm is automatically sent to MIQ security staff.

Travel Lab was launched a year ago after a team of experienced travel professionals got together to re-invent how travel could safely operate in a covid world.

Headed up by veteran travel leader Simon McKearney, a former chief executive of Helloworld NZ, Travel Lab will be utilising the Jupl technology that has never been applied to the NZ travel industry.

Travel Lab will organise all NZ home isolation travel arrangements from inbound bookings through to regional transfers to MBIE approved home isolation facilities.

McKearney says Travel Lab is associated with a number of businesses working synergistically to provide travellers with a raft of personally curated travel services.

Many travel agents have been working for clients, trying to help them home through the MIQ system.

One of the other businesses we work with, TFhub.co.nz, has taken registrations from hundreds of agents wanting to be part of the travel landscape going forward.

Many have been utilised for government contact tracing and Healthline work but it’s now time they were involved at an even greater level.”

Avery says the travel guardian concept took the market leading technology of Jupl into the travel sector to be alongside travellers when and where they needed help anywhere in the world. It has now been adapted to provide end to end guardianship.

Travel is made safer by providing clients with travel packs containing the highest quality respirator masks and hand sanitisers to protect them against contracting covid by airborne transmission from touching contaminated surfaces during their travels.

McKearney says they make sure that prior to departure travellers have the correct and valid covid entry documents.

“If they are wearing a Jupl watch they can track them globally and, if necessary, automatically reroute their travel plans and reschedule their home isolation booking accordingly.

“This is the future of travel in a covid world and another part of the reinvention of tourism.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 