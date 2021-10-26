Serious Injury Outcome Indicators: 2000–2020
Key facts
Serious injury outcome indicators show trends in fatal, serious non-fatal, and serious (fatal and non-fatal) injuries for the whole population, Māori, and children (aged under 15 years). Serious non-fatal injuries are injury events in which a patient admitted to hospital is determined to have a probability of death of 6.9 percent or more.
We use age-standardised rates of injuries to account for changes in the age structure of the population over time. Data is available to 2020 for serious non-fatal injuries, and to 2018 for fatal and serious (fatal and non-fatal) injuries.
The latest 2020 provisional data
shows age-standardised rates of:
- 226.8 injuries per 100,000 people, for all serious non-fatal injuries
- 15.0 injuries per 100,000 people, for all serious non-fatal assault injuries
- 6.4 injuries per 100,000 people, for all serious non-fatal intentional self-harm injuries
- 120.5 injuries per 100,000 people, for serious non-fatal injuries from falls for people of all ages.
Visit our website to read this information release and this report or to download CSV files:
- Serious injury outcome indicators: 2000–2020
- Work-related injury targets at a glance: 2008–2020
- CSV files for download