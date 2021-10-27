News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

74 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Four Border Cases; 3 Million New Zealanders Now Fully Vaccinated

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are 74 new community cases of COVID-19 to report today. Of these cases, 68 are in Auckland and six are in Waikato.

As at 10am, 43 of these cases are linked - including 18 household contacts - and 31 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak. 
 

Cases  
Number of new community cases 74 
Number of new cases identified at the border Four (one new and three historical cases) 
Location of new community cases Auckland (68), Waikato (6) 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 2,710 (1,506 of whom have recovered); Waikato 97 (27 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 7 (all active cases); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (active case) 
Number of community cases (total) * 2,832 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community** 25 of 74 cases yesterday have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious ** 49 of 74 cases yesterday have no exposure events 
Cases epidemiologically linked 43 of today’s 74 cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 31 of today’s 74 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,486 (in the current cluster) (269 unlinked from the past 14 days) 
Cases in hospital 41 (total, up from 37 yesterday): Waitemata (9); Middlemore (16); Auckland (16) 
Average age of current hospitalisations: 43 years old 
Cases in ICU or HDU Five 
Confirmed cases (total) * 5,539 since pandemic began 
Historical cases 177 out of 3,725 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,776 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 79% 
Percentage with at least one test result 76% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 390 (as at 10am 27 October) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,979,577 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 17,536 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,578 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 23,322 
Testing centres in Auckland 20 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,676,800; 1st doses: 3,657,970 (87%); 2nd doses: 3,018,830 (72%) 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 42,136 1st doses: 10,872; 2nd doses: 31,264 
Mâori 1st doses: 397,304 (70%); 2nd doses: 281,609 (49%) 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 239,171 (83%); 2nd doses: 186,999 (65%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,408,739; 1st doses: 1,296,687 (90%); 2nd doses: 1,112,052 (78%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 12,639: 1st doses: 2,855; 2nd doses: 9,784 
NZ COVID Tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,323,504 
Poster scans (total) 458,315,093 
Manual diary entries (total) 19,029,605 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,089,943

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
21 October USA Direct Day 0/Routine Christchurch 
 

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
16 October To be advised Singapore Day 6/Routine Christchurch 
21 October USA Direct Day 0/Routine Auckland 
21 October USA Direct Day 0/Routine Auckland

Today’s cases

*One previously reported community case has been reclassified as under investigation, resulting in a net increase of 73 community cases.

**The number of cases here may sometimes differ from those reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframe and reclassifications.

Northland update

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report in Northland, with cases in the region, associated with this outbreak, remaining at seven.

However, people living in Northland are urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Testing and vaccination clinic locations across the region are available on the

Northland DHB

website

Yesterday there were 933 COVID-19 tests completed in Northland and 1,383 vaccinations – 544 first doses and 839 second doses.

Auckland update

Auckland public health officials have reviewed the suburbs of concern and are urging residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even very mild symptoms that might be COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.

This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of COVID-19in these communities is identified as quickly as possible.

Bayswater is no longer a specific area of concern however residents should remain vigilant and get tested if they experience even mild symptoms.

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics, the locations of these can be found onthe

Healthpoint

website.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 562 COVID-19 cases and close contacts in the community, across 216 households, to safelyisolate at home.

Waikato update

All six of today’s new Waikato cases are from Hamilton. All are known contacts of existing cases including one that was already in the quarantine facility.

Waikato DHB is continuing to encourage regionwide testing, to rule out any undetected community spread.

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the

Healthpoint

website and the

Waikato DHB

website. Dedicated testing sites are operating at Te Awamutu, Ôtorohanga, Whatawhata, Hamilton, and Tokoroa.

Yesterday across the Waikato region there were 1,860 swabs taken and 3,611 vaccinations given.

Blenheim update

Public health staff are continuing to work with the person with COVID-19 who is isolating in Blenheim. Household members at this address have returned negative test results.

