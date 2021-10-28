89 Community Cases Of COVID-19 Including 2 In Christchurch; More Than 39,000 Vaccinations Yesterday



There are 89 new community cases of COVID-19 to report today, 83 in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Christchurch.

One further case in Auckland is an MIQ worker and is being investigated to determine whether it is a community or border-related case.

As at 10am, 39 of today’s cases are linked - including 26 household contacts - and 50 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.



Cases Number of new community cases* 89 Number of new cases identified at the border 7 Location of new community cases Auckland (83), Waikato (4), Canterbury (2) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 2,793 (1,507 of whom have recovered); Waikato 101 (32 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 7 (all active cases); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (active case); Canterbury 2 (active cases) Number of community cases (total) 2,921 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 38 of yesterday’s 74 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 36 of 74 cases yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 39 of today’s 89 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 50 of today’s 89cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,541 (in the current cluster) (293 unlinked from the past 14 days) Cases in hospital 37 (total, down from 41 yesterday): Waitemata (8); Middlemore (12); Auckland (17)

Average age of current hospitalisations: 45 years Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) * 5,635 since pandemic began Historical cases ** 178 out of 3,821 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,952 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 78% Percentage with at least one test result 76% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 398(as at 10am 28 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,005,470 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 25,893 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,769 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 23,211 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections, including no detection for Tokoroa and Christchurch COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,716,740; 1st doses: 3,669,216 (87%); 2nd doses: 3,047,524 (72%) Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 39,220; 1st doses: 10,908 2nd doses: 28,312 Mâori 1st doses: 400,403 (70%); 2nd doses: 285,593 (50%) Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 240,109 (84%); 2nd doses: 188,522 (66%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,419,656; 1st doses: 1,299,373 (91%); 2nd doses: 1,120,283 (78%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 10,868: 1st doses: 2,671; 2nd doses: 8,197 NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,326,239 Poster scans (total) 460,755,316 Manual diary entries (total) 19,101,958 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,346,510

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 23 October To be advised Singapore Day 3/Routine Christchurch 26 October India United Arab Emirates Day 1/Routine Auckland 26 October India United Arab Emirates Day 0/Routine Auckland 26 October To be advised Singapore Day 0/Routine Christchurch 26 October To be advised Singapore Day 0/Routine Christchurch 26 October To be advised Singapore Day 0/Routine Christchurch

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 October

Philippines Singapore Day 0/Routine Christchurch

Today’s cases

*One case is an MIQ worker and is being investigated to determine whether it is a community or a border-related case.

**One case identified at the border has been reclassified as under investigation, resulting in a net increase of 96 cases

Christchurch cases

There are two community cases in Christchurch, both from the same household. One of the cases recently travelled to Auckland to provide childcare. Travel to provide childcare is permitted under Alert Level 3 if no other appropriate person is available locally.

The person who travelled to Auckland had a negative test before travelling north and a second negative test before returning to Christchurch on Friday 15 October. The case was not considered infectious when they travelled back to Christchurch.

The other case works as a truck driver and the company the person works for is assisting with tracking their whereabouts during the four days the person was working during their infectious period. Initial information indicates the person was completing deliveries around the Christchurch area, with some trips to north Canterbury.

Both people became unwell last week

were tested on 26 October and both returned positive test results last night. Currently there are three households where nine close contacts have been identified.

Both cases are currently isolating safety at home, with public health oversight, and with plans underway to transfer them to a local quarantine facility.

The local public health unit is gathering further information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest.

People across Canterbury are urged to closely monitor the Ministry’slocations of interest webpage, which is updated regularly.

In addition, people in Canterbury – especially those who live in Christchurch – with any symptoms, no matter how mild, are asked to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are urged to get vaccinated.

Testing and vaccination sites are available throughout Christchurch. Please see the

Healthpoint

website for locations.

Wastewater samples taken in Christchurch on Tuesday and COVID-19 was not detected. ESR is collecting further samples from Waimakariri, covering Rangiora, Kiapoi and Woodend, and Ashburton, in addition to further testing in Christchurch.

So far, vaccination rates in Canterbury have remained steady with 89 percent of residents having received their first dose, and 68 percent fully vaccinated.

Auckland update

Auckland public health officials continue to urge residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even very mild symptoms that might be COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.

This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of COVID-19in these communities is identified as quickly as possible.

Testing is available at GP and Urgent Care clinics, with the locations of these can be listed on the

Healthpoint

website.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 288 COVID-19 cases in the community to safelyisolate at home.

Waikato update

There are four new community cases in Waikato today - three in Hamilton and one in Ôtorohanga – and all are contacts of existing cases.

There are now just three cases in Waikato that remain unlinked epidemiologically but they are linked genomically.

Initial test results of two further Tokoroa-based contacts of the Blenheim case are negative. This follows negative initial results from two contacts in the house where the case stayed before travelling to Blenheim.

These four close contacts are isolating and will undergo further testing.

Yesterday in Waikato there were 2,550 tests processed and 3,402 vaccinations given.

Blenheim update

No further locations of interest or contacts have been identified in the Nelson and Marlborough regions.

Northland update

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report in Northland, with cases associated with this cluster remaining at seven.

Northlanders are urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Testing and vaccination clinic locations across the region are listed on the

Northland DHB

website

Yesterday there were 792 COVID-19 tests completed in Northland and 1,442 vaccinations – 449 first doses and 993 second doses.

