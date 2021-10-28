Canterbury DHB Updates Visitor Restrictions Following Confirmation Of COVID-19 Cases In Region

With the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Christchurch, visitor access to all Canterbury DHB health facilities will be further restricted from 11:59pm tonight, to enable safe physical distancing. This will be reviewed on Monday 1 November.

Limiting our interactions with others is one of our best defences against COVID-19. For this reason, a limited visitor policy will apply across all Canterbury DHB facilities.

Children under 16 and people who are unwell cannot visit under any circumstances, except to access emergency care.

A person may only enter our facilities:

to visit a person receiving end of life care

to provide support to a person with a disability

to enable one parent/caregiver to be with a child who is in hospital

CHOC – (Child Haematology Oncology Centre), one parent to accompany/stay with each patient

as a parent visiting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

ICU – one nominated person may visit once per day during visiting hours and be the only visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay

Maternity:

o one support person only to accompany someone presenting for acute assessment

o women in labour in a maternity facility are allowed two support people for the duration of the labour and birth

o women can have one named support person for the duration of their postnatal stay

o LMCs may visit women postnatally in our maternity units.

Specialist Mental Health Services – one support person to accompany someone presenting for acute assessment or urgent care

All of the above remain at the discretion of the Charge Nurse/Midwife Manager for the ward or service. Visitors will not be allowed in wards caring for patients in isolation. Additional exceptions may be made on compassionate grounds.

Where these visits do take place, all visitors are required to wear a mask or face-covering at all times, unless they have a condition that makes them exempt and can show their exemption card (see below).

Please scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the government’s COVID-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app – this means you’ll receive alerts if you’ve been exposed to a case. Alternatively you can sign in at reception.

Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments

Unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your planned (elective) surgery or outpatient appointment is postponed, please assume it is going ahead and turn up to your appointment.

Exemption card for face coverings

We know that some people who have a disability or health condition may not be able to wear a face covering safely or comfortably. If you cannot wear one, you can get an exemption card. You can show your exemption card when needed, for example to a bus driver.

You can request a card from the Disabled Persons Assembly NZ by contacting them on 04 801 9100 or at info@dpa.org.nz.

DHB Aged Residential Care facilities

The limited visitors rule applies. However, family visits for palliative care residents who are receiving end of life care and do not have COVID-19 will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Park and Ride

The hospital shuttle service will continue to operate Monday-Friday 6:15am-8.30pm daily, to and from the Christchurch Hospital main entrance and Waipapa, and to and from the Outpatients Building until 6pm. There is will be no shuttle service running at weekends while we have community cases.

The following applies:

all people using the shuttle will be required to wear a mask or face-covering unless medically exempt

a limit of five passengers per shuttle will be observed to allow greater physical distancing

hand sanitiser will be available to use as you enter and leave the shuttle

an enhanced cleaning schedule is in place during shuttle operational hours

please don’t use the shuttle if you are sick. You should not be visiting any of our facilities if you are unwell.

Cafés

Christchurch Campus:

Great Escape Café – open for staff only with coffee and pre-packaged food available, usual opening hours

Willow Lane – open for coffee and pre-packaged food, Monday to Friday 8am-2pm

Kanuka – open for coffee and pre-packaged food, Monday to Friday 8am-2pm

PeaBerry, Parkside and Christchurch Women’s Café will be closed.

Ashburton Hospital Café – open for coffee and pre-packaged food, Monday to Friday 8am-4pm.

Hillmorton Avon Café – open for coffee and pre-packaged food, Monday to Friday 11am-1pm.

Burwood Travis Courtyard Café – open to staff only for coffee and pre-packaged food, Monday to Sunday 8:30am-3:30pm.

