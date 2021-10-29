News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Worldwide Time Trends In Children’s Asthma Show Severe Asthma Rates Decreasing In NZ

Friday, 29 October 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

The Global Asthma Network (GAN) has released the results of its Phase 1 study, which shows how the worldwide burden of children’s asthma symptoms is changing.

The report, published in The Lancet today (Friday 29 October), includes brand new data showing time trends in asthma symptoms for two age groups of children: 6-7 year olds and 13-14 year olds. One of the locations included in the study is Auckland.

Overall, almost 120,000 children and adolescents from 14 countries were included in the study, which spans 27 years (1993-2020). Over this period, severe asthma symptoms in adolescents dropped significantly. The prevalence of current wheeze decreased in low-income countries, but increased in lower-middle income countries, and was stable in upper-middle and high-income countries.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is a supporter of GAN and has sponsored their research in the past.

"The great news from the New Zealand perspective is that the survey suggests the proportion of children and adolescents with severe asthma is decreasing," says ARFNZ Medical Director Dr James Fingleton. "We now need to focus on getting the best asthma management in place for all patients around the country to reduce the burden of severe asthma."

ARFNZ provides a range of resources to help children and their whānau to manage asthma symptoms effectively. These include asthma action plans and symptom diaries, which are produced in a variety of languages including English, te reo Māori, Samoan and Tongan.

"We’re pleased to see this comprehensive worldwide research published," says ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "It should help to inform how asthma is managed not just in New Zealand but around the world."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 