News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Two New Cases In Northland, Reports Of Possible Positive Results In Tongan Returnee

Friday, 29 October 2021, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Northland DHB has this afternoon advised the Ministry of Health of two new community cases of COVID-19 in Southern Kaipara.

The two cases are in the same household and at this stage have no known links to the current Northland cluster. Investigations are underway to determine connections to the current outbreak.

The pair were tested on 27 October and have been isolating with public health oversight.

Investigations are continuing to determine further details around their movements and to identify any locations of interest. A further update on will be provided tomorrow.

We are encouraging anyone in the area who has symptoms to get a test. Testing over the weekend will be available at the following locations:

Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs:
Please do not call this venue for bookings. Please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Testing will be available here on Saturday, Sunday and Monday between 10am and 2pm.

Whangarei – Kamo:
20 Winger Crescent. Hours are Wednesday to Saturday 9am to 4pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Kerikeri
1 Sammaree Place, Kerikeri. Open daily from 9am to 4pm.

These two cases will be formally added to the Ministry’s case total tomorrow at 1pm.

We urge anyone in Northland who hasn’t already been vaccinated to do so this weekend. Locations are available on the Northland DHB website.

Reports in Tonga
The Ministry of Health is investigating reports in Tongan media of a positive COVID-19 result from a person who boarded a commercial flight to Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday.

The case retuned a negative pre-departure test before leaving New Zealand. They are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and had their second dose on 15 October.

They were tested in routine Day 0 testing yesterday and returned a positive result today.

The Ministry, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is working with officials in Tonga to confirm the case. There will be further updates on this tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 