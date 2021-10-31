143 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 42K Vaccinations Yesterday; 75% Of Eligible Population Now Double Vaccinated

There are 143 new community cases of COVID-19 to report today, 135 in Auckland, 6 in Waikato and 2 in Northland. There are no new community cases to report in Christchurch.

Yesterday, two vaccination milestones were reached with 75% of eligible New Zealanders now fully vaccinated and Auckland now has reached 80% fully vaccinated.

The Ministry would like to remind anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, to not delay doing so wherever you are in the country. It’s safe, will help to stop you and your loves ones getting seriously ill, and could save your life and theirs.

The reported number of cases in Auckland is not unexpected and is line with modelling to date.

People are urged to closely monitor the Ministry’s locations of interest webpage, which is updated regularly.

It is also essential to continue getting tested if you have symptoms. Anyone with symptoms is asked to please get tested even if they are vaccinated.

As at 10am, 70 of today’s cases are linked - including 44 household contacts - and 73 remain under investigation.



Cases Number of new community cases 143 Number of new cases identified at the border 0 Location of new community cases Auckland (135), Waikato (6),Northland (2) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 3,195 (1,573 of whom have recovered); Waikato 118 (35 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 12* (all active cases); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (active case); Canterbury 4 (one previously reported case has been reclassified as historical) Number of community cases (total) 3,348 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 57 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 102 of yesterday’s cases have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 70 of today’s 143 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 73 of today’s 143 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine links. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,855 (in the current cluster) (384 unlinked from the past 14 days) Cases in hospital 56 (total, up from 47 yesterday): Waitemata (17); Middlemore (17); Auckland (21), Waikato (1)

Average age of current hospitalisations: 47 years Cases in ICU or HDU Two Confirmed cases (total) 6,068 since pandemic began Historical cases 181 out of 4,254 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 3,099 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 78% Percentage with at least one test result 77% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 408 (as at 10am 31 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,096,144 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 29,514 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,130 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,533 Testing centres in Auckland 15 Wastewater Wastewater detections The only unexpected result was a detection in Huntly. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible population) 6,848,296; 1st doses: 3,704,382 (88%); 2nd doses: 3,143,914 (75%) Vaccines administered yesterday 42,617; 1st doses: 10,703; 2nd doses: 31,914 Māori 707,947; 1st doses: 409,335; 2nd doses: 298,612 Pacific Peoples 439,366; 1st doses: 243,481; 2nd doses: 195,885 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (percentage of eligible population) 2,456,559; 1st doses: 1,307,020 (91%); 2nd doses: 1,149,539 (80%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 13,451; 1st doses: 2,692, 2nd doses: 10,759 NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,335,491 Poster scans (total) 468,292,682 Manual diary entries (total) 19,310,111 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,583,510

Christchurch update

There are no new cases to report in Christchurch today.

One previously reported case in Christchurch has been reclassified as a historical case following serology results. The total Christchurch tally is now four.

Because of the recently reported cases in Canterbury, it is important that anyone, especially those in Christchurch, with any symptoms, no matter how mild, to please get tested. Those people in Canterbury are also reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already.

Testing and vaccination sites are available across Canterbury today. Please see the Canterbury DHB website for site locations and hours.

Yesterday across Canterbury, more than 9000 total vaccinations were delivered including 6,600 second doses administered – around a fifth of the total vaccinations delivered across the country yesterday. More than 90 per cent of region’s eligible population has now had their first dose.

The four household contacts of the person who was reported as testing positive for COVID-19 in Tonga yesterday have been traced, are in isolation and have returned an initial negative result. Two close contacts are in isolation at home in Christchurch and two in Porirua.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to please get tested and reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already. Testing locations in the Wellington region can be found at Capital and Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB.

Auckland care home

There are no new cases to report in the Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson.

Two residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been transferred to hospital for care.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Waitematā DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.

At this stage, only one positive staff member has been required to stand down.

The care home continues to operate under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds.

Auckland update

The focus today in Auckland remains on testing in areas identified as having higher positivity rates, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

Public health staff are asking people in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms may be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

There are 15 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today. Up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Waikato Update (checking with Waikato)

Today we are reporting seven new cases in Waikato.

Of the seven cases, two are from Hamilton, two from Ōtorohanga, two from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, one from Kawhia.

Public health investigations have so far determined links for five of the seven reported cases. Investigations are continuing today to establish further links for the remaining two.

All are in isolation with public health oversight.

New locations of interest have been added for the Waikato region, including a location in Te Kuiti. A pop-up testing site has been set up at Te Kuiti Hospital today.

As well as the permanent testing site in Hamilton, there are four pop-up testing sites operating today in Hamilton, Te Kuiti, Ōtorohanga, and Te Awamutu. Please see the DHB website for location details and the Healthpoint website for all other testing providers.

A wastewater detection was reported for Huntly today. As there are currently no known cases in the town a pop-up testing site will be set up from tomorrow morning. Public Health staff are asking residents of Huntly with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms may be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated. Details for the testing site will be shared on the DHB’s website and Facebook page once confirmed.

There is one case currently receiving treatment at Waikato Hospital, who arrived yesterday. An earlier case who was receiving care the hospital is being discharged today to continue isolating at home.

There were 2,240 tests processed throughout Waikato yesterday and 3,725 vaccinations were given.

Northland Update

There are 12 confirmed COVID-19 community cases in Northland and all of the cases are isolating at home. The two Northland cases being reported today, were announced yesterday and are today being formally added to our official tally.

There are seven new locations of interest identified in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Whangārei – Public Health interviews with the cases are continuing and further locations may be added. Please regularly check the list of locations of interest which are updated throughout the day.

Anyone who has visited one of the sites below at the time specified should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after they were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, they should get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Testing and vaccination rates yesterday remained relatively steady and we are encouraging anyone in the region who has symptoms to get a test. Testing today is available at the following locations:

Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent (10am-4pm)

Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs (10am-2pm).

© Scoop Media

