COVID-19 Testing Urged In Canterbury Following Recent Wastewater Detections

With the Ministry of Health confirming the detection of COVID-19 in two new wastewater samples collected in Christchurch on Friday, it’s important Cantabrians who have any COVID-19 symptoms – no matter how mild – seek a test.

Over the weekend more than 5,400 COVID-19 swabs were carried out at our testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community. Because of the recently reported cases and new wastewater detections, it’s important these high testing rates continue.

Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at some general practices, and at our three Community-Based Testing Centres (CBTC).

The current testing options available in the community have good capacity to respond to high demand throughout the region.

COVID-19 CBTCs in Christchurch and Canterbury:

People can check if their GP can provide COVID-19 testing by calling them or via the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/canterbury/.

Canterbury DHB’s Emergency Coordination Centre Controller, Tracey Maisey says anyone who is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms or has visited a location of interest is encouraged to attend.

“No appointment is necessary and testing is free for everyone. You don’t need a referral to attend a testing centre and you can drive-up or walk-in,” says Tracey.

Please be aware though that if it’s busy you may have to wait for your test. While not essential, we recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the process. Please arrive at least half an hour before the facility closes.

More information on testing is here and if you save the link you will be able to check for changes: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/#4.

Vaccinations

We’re also reminding people that there are plenty of places to get vaccinated if they have not already.

It’s important that we continue to improve vaccination coverage across Canterbury, as high vaccination rates will help protect our communities and keep people safe.

Over 91 percent of our eligible population has now received at least one dose. We’re urging anyone yet to receive their vaccinations to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their whānau and our community.

A full list of clinics, including multiple walk-in options, can be found here: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-in-christchurch-canterbury-west-coast/.

There are currently 100+ community vaccination clinics open throughout Canterbury, many open weekends and late nights. You do not need to book for most of them. If you prefer a fixed time, you can book your vaccination at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.

The more of us who are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against COVID-19, and the more freedom this gives us.

© Scoop Media