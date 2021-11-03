Ministry Confirms Death Of A Person In Isolation



The Ministry is today sadly reporting a death of a person with COVID-19.

However the cause of death is unknown and may have been COVID-19 or some other cause. This will be determined by the Coroner.

The Ministry is working with other agencies, routinely involved in any sudden death, including Police and other health organisations.

The person had been isolating at a Manukau address.

The person was found deceased by a family member visiting them today. The person tested positive for COVID-19 on 24 October and has been isolating at home with public health oversight.

The Ministry extends its sympathies to this person’s family and acknowledges the stress this may cause them.

