News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Smokers Can’t Afford WHO To Be Wrong Again!

Friday, 5 November 2021, 3:11 pm
Press Release: sCOPe

The World Health Organization's failure to declare a global emergency in 2020 will be repeated in 2021 when the WHO will likely abandon international tobacco harm reduction efforts and condemn millions of smokers to an early death," says Nancy Loucas, a leading consumer advocate.

“The WHO got it totally wrong on Covid-19, and it’s no surprise they’ve also got it very wrong with safer nicotine products such as vaping," she says.

The New York-born native and passionate tobacco harm reduction advocate is chief organiser of next week’s round-the-clock sCOPe broadcast focused on the other COP happening this month, the WHO’s COP9 for the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

“We can’t afford to let the WHO get it wrong – yet again – on tobacco harm reduction,” says Ms Loucas, who also heads the consumer advocacy alliance, CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates).

Ms Loucas is now permanently based in New Zealand, a country where support for vaping continues to grow. She sees only dark days ahead internationally if the WHO has its way and continues its hard-line against safer nicotine products.

“The WHO’s attitude to nicotine vaping is misguided, misinformed and utterly mistaken, and is potentially a death trap for millions of smokers struggling to quit,” she says.

sCOPe – the information antidote to the secretive WHO COP9 – is a five-day YouTube simulcast starting on Monday, 8 November.

“COP 9 delegates should be open to everything that has the evidence showing reduced harm, and can reduce, and ultimately prevent, eight million annual smoking-related deaths worldwide. Yet they close their minds to vaping as the best emerging tobacco harm reduction solution,” says Ms Loucas.

She says the WHO continues to scaremonger, as a matter of policy, against proven and viable harm reduced alternatives, especially nicotine vaping, by cherry-picking or blatantly disregarding validated scientific evidence.

“We’re appalled that the WHO and COP9 delegates close their eyes and ears to a harm reduction option already proving itself by getting hard-core smokers to quit when established options have failed. It’s a triumph of ideology over science,” she says.

sCOPe presenters and panellists will challenge COP9 and scrutinise who’s influencing the WHO’s efforts to demonise safer alternatives, and why.

“As an ex-smoker, vaping has improved my health and arguably saved my life, yet the WHO and its sponsor American Michael Bloomberg have pressured countries like mine to ban it. Thankfully, Malaysia has pushed back, with our government now set to regulate vape liquids instead,” says Samsul Kamal Ariffin, President of MOVE (Malaysian Organization of Vape Entities), and sCOPe panellist.

“sCOPe is a much-needed counterpoint to those dangerous and deadly attitudes. The WHO and the tobacco control establishment’s obsessive determination to shut out, suppress and demonise those who challenge their world view motivates us to challenge them and their secretive COP9 deliberations,” says Nancy Loucas.

“For five days and nights our global broadcast will prove that WHO’s position against safer nicotine products is unplausible and untenable. It’s now time for COP9 delegates to stand up and speak out,” she says.

sCOPe will be simulcast on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3aWBPxi and on Facebook from 12.00pm Hong Kong Time / 4.00am GMT on Monday, 8 November until midnight (HKT) Friday, 12 November. An hour-long sCOPe wrap-up and discussion will be broadcast from 6.00pm Hong Kong Time (10.00am GMT) on Wednesday, 17 November.

 

About sCOPe

sCOPe is an international broadcasting event taking place throughout COP9. The five-day livestream, from 8 to 12 November, will feature world-leading THR experts and consumer advocates for safer nicotine products. sCOPe will be simulcast on YouTube and Facebook. Despite being shut out of COP9, vapers have vowed they will not be silenced.

For a free digital media repository on tobacco harm reduction in Asia Pacific - including media releases, images and graphics - please visit https://apthrmedia.org

sCOPe schedule: sCOPe will be simulcast on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3aWBPxi

Note To Editors - FCTC media kit: https://fctc.who.int/publications/m/item/cop9-mop2-communications-toolkit

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from sCOPe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 