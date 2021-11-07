News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Community Responding To Napier’s Positive COVID-19 Wastewater Result

Sunday, 7 November 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

COVID-19 testing centres and vaccination drive-in clinics across Napier and Hastings have seen a steady stream of people get tested, or get protected from COVID-19 this weekend following Friday’s announcement a positive COVID-19 wastewater result had been confirmed in Napier.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said over 500 COVID-19 tests were processed between Napier and Hastings on Saturday and vaccination drive-in clinics were also seeing good numbers through.

While the number of tests is above average Dr Jones stated that he would like to see higher numbers of tests done over the next few days.

“We can’t rule out there being an active case of COVID in our community without everyone with even mild symptoms getting tested and found to be negative”.

Dr Jones said Hawke’s Bay’s COVID testing booking system is working well with the ability to flex up and down, based on demand.

“This afternoon the Napier Testing Centre has additional testing capacity between 3pm and 5pm without the need to book. You can just drive or walk up and go through the un-booked testing lane.”

Dr Jones said vaccination statistics from Saturday saw more than 1500 people across the region get either their first or second dose of the vaccine, he said.

“It’s great to see people rolling up their sleeves to get their first or second vaccination as we know this is our best protection against COVID-19.

“Anyone who was vaccinated for the first time on Super Saturday are now able to get their second vaccination from this weekend, with many people taking up that opportunity at the drive-in clinics.”

Dr Jones said while the region waited for additional wastewater testing and results for Napier next week, ESR wastewater testing results from Hastings (taken 2 November) and Wairoa (taken on 3 November) had yesterday returned negative.

“While this is positive news, for Hastings and Wairoa, we cannot be complacent as we know we all travel frequently between our cities and townships.

“It’s very important people stay vigilant by practising social distancing, wearing face coverings, using their COVID-19 tracer app and getting tested if unwell or meet the recently returned Level 3 criteria.”

To book a test by appointment, people can ring one of the numbers below:

To find out where to get vaccinated check out the full list here:

http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf

