More Than 3.3 Million New Zealanders Fully Vaccinated; 81 Cases In Hospital; 190 Community Cases

There were 14,280 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 3,272 first doses and 11,008 second doses. To date, 89% of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78% are fully vaccinated.



COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,056,440; 3,755,550 first doses (89%); 3,300,890 second doses (78%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 14,280; 3,272 first doses; 11,008 second doses Mâori (percentage of eligible people) 749,756; 424,366 first doses (74%); 325,390 second doses (57%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 456,982; 248,532 first doses (87%); 208,450 second doses (73%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 4,512; 892 first doses; 3,620 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 239,960; 130,309 first doses (81%); 109,651 second doses (68%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 2,515,971; 1,319,774 first doses (92%); 1,196,197 second doses (83%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 584,797; 313,999 first doses (88%); 270,798 second doses (76%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 825,689; 446,796 first doses (93%); 378,893 second doses (78%) Hospitalisations * Cases in hospital 81 (total, up from 74 yesterday): North Shore (26); Waitakere (1); Middlemore (26); Auckland (27); Whangarei (1) Average age of current hospitalisations 51 Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Cases * Seven day rolling average of community cases 148 Number of new community cases 190 Number of new cases identified at the border Three Location of new community cases Auckland (182), Waikato (7) Northland (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 4,337 (1,731 of whom have recovered); Waikato 163 (68 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 19 (6 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (who has recovered); Canterbury 4 (all active) Number of community cases (total) 4,541 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 7,287 Historical cases 186 out of 5,474 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 37 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 74 of yesterday’s cases have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 80 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 110 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 3,585 (in the current cluster) (700 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 4,130 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 76% Percentage who have returned at least one result 72% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 192 (as at 8am 8 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,298,145 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 18,742 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,127 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 26,124 Testing centres in Auckland 19 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,350,770 Poster scans (total) 486,886,537 Manual diary entries (total) 19,757,073 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,039,388

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 3 November Cambodia Singapore Day 4 / routine Auckland *6 November Philippines MS La Guismorais vessel Day 0 / detected at entry Onboard vessel *6 November Philippines MS La Guismorais vessel Day 0 / detected at point of entry Onboard vessel

Auckland Hospital patient death

Sadly, today we have been informed of the death of a patient on Saturday at Auckland City Hospital.

The patient, who was in their late-60s, was admitted to hospital on 23 October for a trauma incident and tested positive on admission.

The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been COVID-19 related.

Our thoughts are with the patient’s whânau and friends at this deeply sad time.

We would also like to acknowledge the team at Auckland City Hospital and all healthcare workers for their continued hard work and dedication.

This person’s death has not been officially reported as it is still under investigation.

*Hospitalisation data

To more accurately reflect the numbers of people who are in hospital for COVID-19 related conditions the Ministry will from this week report on those in hospital who are inpatients and who are being treated for their COVID-19 illness.

*Today’s cases

A previously confirmed community case has been reclassified as under investigation – the net increase is 189 community cases.

From today, we are reporting the rolling 7-day average for community cases. Today it is 148. The rolling average is in line with international reporting and gives a better sense of trends over time, by reducing the fluctuations seen in daily numbers.

*Maritime vessel

Two of today’s border-related cases are on board a bulk carrier vessel which recently arrived in in Bluff from Malaysia

These two cases are being investigated as likely historical cases.

The crew members were tested as part of the process for allowing a crew member to depart the vessel and fly home on compassionate grounds. All crew member remain aboard the vessel.

Testing of the 23 crew has identified two weak positive cases. The bulk of the crew are vaccinated. None of the crew have symptoms or have reported a recent illness during the voyage.

Results from repeat testing are expected tomorrow.

Auckland update

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday.

We’re continuing to encourage everyone in Auckland to please get a test if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild. Even if people are fully vaccinated, and have been isolating at home, please seek out a test if you feel the need.

Suburbs of particular concern, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mangere.

In metro Auckland, public health staff are now supporting 2,238 individualsto safelyisolate at home; this includes838cases across698 households.

Auckland care home

Twenty residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in the Auckland suburb of Henderson have now returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Seven of the COVID-19 positive residents are receiving appropriate ward-level careat Aucklandhospitals.

Waikato update

There were seven new cases confirmed in Hamilton overnight, four in Te Awamutu and three in Hamilton.

Six were known contacts already in isolation. Public Health will today investigate links for the remaining case.

There is one case in Waikato Hospital for a non-COVID-19 related condition.

There are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Hamilton, Huntly, Ôtorohanga, and Te Kuiti today. The Te Awamutu site is closed today as the station is relocated and will be open again from tomorrow.

Ten

locations of interest

were identified in Hamilton yesterday.

There were 2,239 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 880 vaccinations given.

Northland update

There are five new cases to report in Northland today.

Four of the cases were notified after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut-off and will be added to the official case tally tomorrow.

The total number of cases in Northland is now 23 which includes 12 active cases and 11 recovered cases. Four cases are linked to known cases and public health interviews with the fifth case were yet to be completed, as at 12pm today.

We are continuing to encourage those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had any symptoms of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, to get tested as soon as possible. Testing centre locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Today we are reporting the first COVID-19 related hospitalisation Northland linked in the current outbreak. The hospitalisation is another reminder for everyone in Northland who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated will help to stop you and your loves ones getting seriously ill, and could save your life and theirs. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get your first dose today.

