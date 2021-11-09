News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

More Than 21,000 Vaccine Doses Given Yesterday; 79 Cases In Hospital; 125 Community Cases

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There were 21,192 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 5,103 first doses and 16,089 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 79 percent are fully vaccinated.
 

COVID-19 vaccine update 
Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people)7,078,006: 3,760,824 first doses (89%); 3,317,182 second doses (79%)
Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday21,192: 5,103 first doses; 16,089 second doses
Mâori (percentage of eligible people)754,271: 425,891 first doses (75%); 328,380 second doses (58%)
Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people)458,698: 249,022 first doses (87%); 209,676 second doses (73%)
Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday6,337: 1,428 first doses; 4,909 second doses
Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) 
Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people241,152: 130,622 first doses (81%); 110,530 second doses (69%)
Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people2,522,292: 1,321,195 first doses (92%); 1,201,097 second doses (84%)
Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people586,564; 314,434 first doses (88%); 272,130 second doses (76%)
Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people828,679: 447,432 first doses (93%); 381,247 second doses (79%)
Hospitalisations 
Cases in hospital79 inpatients (down from 81 yesterday): North Shore (25); Waitakere (1); Middlemore (25); Auckland (28)
Vaccination status of current hospitalised casesUnvaccinated or not eligible (40 cases/ 51%); partially vaccinated<14 days (10 cases / 13%) partially vaccinated >14 days (15 cases / 19 %); fully vaccinated <14 days (2 cases / 2%) fully vaccinated >14 days (8 cases /10%); unknown (4 cases / 5%)
Average age of current hospitalisations51
Cases in ICU or HDUNine
Cases 
Seven day rolling average of community cases148
Number of new community cases125
Number of new cases identified at the borderThree
Location of new community cases *Auckland (117), Waikato (2) Northland (6)
Location of community cases (total) *Auckland 4,452 (1,776 of whom have recovered); Waikato 165 (72 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 27 (6 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (who has recovered); Canterbury 4 (all active)
Number of community cases (total)4,666 (in current community outbreak)
Confirmed cases (total)7,414
Historical cases189 out of 5,601 cases since 1 January
Cases infectious in the community**49 of 185 cases reported yesterday have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious**136 of 185 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events
Cases epidemiologically linked66 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked59 of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)3,702 (in the current cluster) (695 unlinked from the past 14 days)
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):4,318
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)76%
Percentage who have returned at least one result71%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)155 (as at 8am 9 November)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)4,315,626
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)17,481
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)13,543
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)26,045
Testing centres in Auckland19
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections
NZ COVID Tracer 
Registered users (total)3,352,715
Poster scans (total)489,131,681
Manual diary entries (total)19,814,899
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,051,624

New cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
6 NovemberTBAUnited Arab EmiratesDay 0 / routineAuckland
7 NovemberIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 1 / routineRotorua

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
21 OctoberQatarDirectDay 3 / routineAuckland
      

Today’s cases

*Two previously reported community cases in Auckland have been re-allocated to Northland DHB. Two of yesterday’s border-related cases on board a vessel which recently arrived in Bluff have been classified as historical. There is therefore no risk to other crew or port workers.

** The number of cases here may sometimes differ from the total reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframes and reclassifications.

Northland update

There are six new cases to report in Northland today. Of these, five were announced yesterday afternoon and have now officially been added to the tally. The additional case is a contact of a previous case. All cases are isolating at home.

The 6-week-old baby reported yesterday as being hospitalised has now been discharged.

A person with COVID-19 was hospitalised at Whangârei Hospital for observation overnight.

This is a previously reported COVID-19 case that has been isolating at home. They have since been discharged home and will continue to self-isolate.

We are continuing to encourage those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui, Kaitaia and Kaikohe and have had any symptoms of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, to get tested as soon as possible. Testing centre locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Upper Northland will move to Alert Level 2 from 11:59 pm today, Tuesday 9 November 2021.

Auckland update

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday.

Yesterday, 13,543 tests for COVID-19 were processed across the region. We’re continuing to encourage everyone in Auckland to please get a test if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild. Even if people are fully vaccinated, and have been isolating at home, please seek out a test if you feel the need.

Suburbs of particular concern, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mangere.

In metro Auckland, public health staff are now supporting 2,353 individualsto safelyisolate at home; this includes1,199 cases across934 households.

Auckland rest and care homes

Testing has been carried out for residents and staff of the Rosaria Rest Home in the suburb of Avondale after one resident tested positive for COVID-19.All results received for other residents and staff are currently negative, with four further tests results expected later today.

Auckland public health officials are assisting the privately-owned facility to support residents and staff and reduce any further risk of transmission. The transmission route has yet to be established.

Meanwhile, as reported yesterday, 20 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home of Henderson have tested positive for COVID-19.Seven of the COVID-19 positive residents remain in appropriate ward-level careat Aucklandhospitals.

Waikato update

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in Waikato today, both in Hamilton.

One case was a known contact already in isolation, and public health officials are today investigating links for the remaining case.

Also, there remains one case in Waikato Hospital for a non-COVID-19 related condition.

There are five pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ôtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Te Kuiti.

Two locations of interest were identified in Hamilton yesterday, and locals are urged to continue to regularly check the Ministry’s

locations of interest webpage

.

There were 1,906 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and around 1,712 vaccinations given – of these, 413 were first doses and 1,299 were second doses.

