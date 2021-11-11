News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Second COVID-19 Doses Due For People Vaccinated On Super Saturday

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) is encouraging people who received their first COVID-19 vaccination on Super Saturday to receive their second dose from this week.

More than 1900 first doses were delivered in MidCentral during the Super Saturday event on 16 October.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said the priority was to get at least 90 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated before the summer holiday break.

“In the past few days, we’ve seen a good number of second doses from Super Saturday and we’ve increased our capacity this week to make sure we can vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccination – whether it’s a first or second dose.

“Multiple clinics are taking place around the rohe this week to help us to achieve this goal.”

As of Sunday 7 November, 248,167 doses of the vaccination had been administered in the MidCentral rohe, with 88 percent of the eligible population having received one dose and 75 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

Ms Warren said if people had received their first dose on Super Saturday, or before that, the most important thing was to get both doses for maximum protection.

“With summer fast approaching, now is your chance to finish the job and get your second dose so we can all enjoy everything a classic Kiwi summer has to offer.”

Of course it’s also the perfect time to get a first COVID-19 vaccination too.

“All our teams are happy to talk people through the process and answer any questions they may have.”

Information about clinics throughout the rohe can be found at Healthpoint or at MidCentral DHB’s Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 