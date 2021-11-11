Second COVID-19 Doses Due For People Vaccinated On Super Saturday

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) is encouraging people who received their first COVID-19 vaccination on Super Saturday to receive their second dose from this week.

More than 1900 first doses were delivered in MidCentral during the Super Saturday event on 16 October.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said the priority was to get at least 90 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated before the summer holiday break.

“In the past few days, we’ve seen a good number of second doses from Super Saturday and we’ve increased our capacity this week to make sure we can vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccination – whether it’s a first or second dose.

“Multiple clinics are taking place around the rohe this week to help us to achieve this goal.”

As of Sunday 7 November, 248,167 doses of the vaccination had been administered in the MidCentral rohe, with 88 percent of the eligible population having received one dose and 75 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

Ms Warren said if people had received their first dose on Super Saturday, or before that, the most important thing was to get both doses for maximum protection.

“With summer fast approaching, now is your chance to finish the job and get your second dose so we can all enjoy everything a classic Kiwi summer has to offer.”

Of course it’s also the perfect time to get a first COVID-19 vaccination too.

“All our teams are happy to talk people through the process and answer any questions they may have.”

Information about clinics throughout the rohe can be found at Healthpoint or at MidCentral DHB’s Facebook page.

